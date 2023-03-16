lasd

An artist’s rendering shows the design for the Littlestown Area School District’s upcoming construction project. (Submitted Photo)

Littlestown Area School District Board members received a detailed update on the status of the district’s large building project at this week’s work session meeting.

RLPS Architects brought the board up to speed on the progress of the building project.

Readers may contact Harry Hartman at hhartman@gettysburgtimes.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.