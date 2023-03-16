Littlestown Area School District Board members received a detailed update on the status of the district’s large building project at this week’s work session meeting.
RLPS Architects brought the board up to speed on the progress of the building project.
The project is at the tail-end of the construction document stage and nearing the beginning of the owner review portion of the project, said lead architect Andrew Blaydon. The next step in the timeline is a quality control review with which the district will be heavily involved. It is anticipated that bids will start being solicited for the project on June 1.
Construction is slated to begin near the beginning of August with a planned completion date of December 2025.
There are three defined phases in the project.
“The initial phase will include the new construction/additions and academic classrooms, science labs and support areas. The initial phase will also include a new production kitchen area for middle school and high school students to use. This new area will replace kitchens currently in use at the high school and Maple Avenue Middle School,” said Blaydon. “We planned the project to complete the new additions first to get student and staff using these new areas before we begin phases two and three of the project.”
The architects also provided artist renderings to show the new look of the front of high/middle school building.
The project once completed will have the district’s sixth through eighth grade students moving to a combined middle/high school structure. Within the new structure, middle school students and their academic space will occupy the second floor with high school students and classes occupying the first floor and portions of the second floor.
Part of the renovation portion of the high school building will include updates to “old-gold” gym. This gym will receive new bleachers, updated wall padding, new basketball rims and hoops and refinished flooring and movable curtain to divide the gym in half as needed. This gym will become the middle school gym. Also included in the plans is a new weight/cardio room.
Possible add-ons
The architects also proposed several add-on projects not currently included:
· Install HVAC upgrades to first and second floor classrooms. These classrooms were part of the 1990’s renovations. Cost would be $2,750,000
· HVAC replacement and lighting in the large high school “Blue” gym, $1,260,000
· Multi-purpose room, storage, and corridor addition, $2,880,000
Possible subtractions
District architects also presented potential deductions to the project, these included:
· Removing proposed alterations to the performing arts area and teh area behind the stage, this would remove $570,000 from the project
· Not replacing the four existing HVAC roof top units would reduce the project cost by $365,000
· Removing the planned canopies outside the new main entrance, from the new middle school entrance and learning commons, which would result in more than a $100,000 savings.
· Deduction of certain kitchen service equipment that will not hurt food production for students; this would deduct $130,000 from the project cost.
Tennis courts
Board members asked the architects to return with options to replace the district tennis courts that will be lost due to the need for additional parking places.
Eliminating the tennis courts could cause the loss of the tennis program within the district, said Yancy Unger, board member.
“I understand why we needed to give up the space where tennis courts are currently but I think we need to find a plan to replace the tennis courts, we are missing a sport here,” said Unger.
During the project the Gettysburg Area School District has agreed to allow the district to use its courts at no charge.
Unger suggested using some currently undeveloped land the district owns for tennis courts. The costs to the district to install five new tennis courts would be above $700,000.
“This is something I would like to see added as a potential add-on to the project as we do some flat land that the district already owns,” Unger said.
