Work is planned this summer on numerous streets and alleys in Gettysburg.
The borough council recently authorized staff members to prepare specifications and seek bids. This year’s budget includes $202,000 for the work, borough engineer Chad Clabaugh said.
Resurfacing is planned between June and August, with completion planned before Gettysburg College reopens in the fall, he said. No work is planned during the battle anniversary weekend in July, Clabaugh said.
Work is planned on Seminary, Ridge and Red Patch avenues as well as North and South Howard, Prince, McMillan, and West Railroad streets, according to Clabaugh. Work will occur on Elm Street as well if funds permit, he said.
Chip-and-seal resurfacing is planned, with an extra coating to keep chips from flying after the first couple of weeks, when passing vehicles help compress the material. After that, the roads will look new, Clabaugh said.
“You can’t really beat the bang for the buck,” he said during the council meeting. Chip-and-seal costs about one-tenth as much as full reconstruction does, he said. Road base repairs will also occur where needed, he said.
Plans also call for replacement of crosswalks on Steinwehr Avenue in front of Tommy’s Pizza and the Dobbin House, Clabaugh said.
In addition, Legion Alley is to be repaved between Baltimore and South Washington streets, along with all of Gilliland Alley, Borough Manager Charles Gable said Friday. The latter runs between West Railroad and West Water streets west of Carlisle Street.
Line-painting and crack-ceiling are also planned at numerous locations, as is trimming of street trees, Gable said.
Spring pickup of brush by borough Public Works personnel is planned May 22-25, Gable said. Brush can be placed along but not in streets or alleys, he said. Grass clippings cannot be included.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.