A Gettysburg man is accused of kicking in a door and stealing $40 in cash from a Freedom Township residence.
Christopher Ray, 27, was charged with one felony count each of burglary and criminal trespass by breaking into a structure, and a misdemeanor count of theft, according to a magisterial docket.
Ray was held at Adams County Prison unable to post $10,000 cash bail, according to the docket.
A Bullfrog Road resident said she and Ray, who had been “staying with her for the past few weeks,” had an argument and “she kicked him out of the house,” according to an affidavit of probable cause filed Dec. 27 by Pennsylvania State Trooper Brandon Black.
The owner locked the house and left the property as Ray waited in the driveway for a friend to pick him up, according to the affidavit.
The owner claimed she “returned later in the morning and found that the door leading from the attached garage into the house had been kicked in,” and cash was allegedly “missing from a glass jar on the kitchen counter,” according to the affidavit.
The trooper viewed the door and found that it “and the door frame were broken in a manner consistent with someone kicking the door,” according to the affidavit.
Black later spoke with Ray “outside of a friend’s house near Bonneauville,” where Ray allegedly said “I ain’t even fittin to lie, I kicked the s*** outta that door. I wasn’t staying out in the cold, I’m a grown man,” according to the affidavit.
Ray also alleged he “’fixed’ the door knob after gaining entry into the house, explaining ‘the door shut.’ Ray also related that he spent the night inside and then left with a friend” prior to the owner’s return, according to the affidavit.
“Ray did not admit to taking any cash from the house,” according to the affidavit.
