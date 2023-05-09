A Littlestown man was charged with felony strangulation and misdemeanor simple assault relative to a Sunday incident in Littlestown, according to a magisterial docket.
Daniel Belge, 58, is accused of shoving a woman to the floor and holding her “by the throat for several seconds,” during which time she found it “difficult to breathe,” according to an affidavit of probable cause filed Monday by Littlestown Police Officer Anthony Gilberto.
Gilberto was dispatched at 8:17 p.m. Sunday to a Columbus Avenue address where he allegedly saw “some redness” on the woman’s neck and red marks on her cheek and chin, according to the affidavit.
He also allegedly saw a damaged sliding glass door with its handle ripped off, as the woman had reported, according to the affidavit.
The woman said she locked herself in the bathroom in order to call 911, according to the affidavit.
Gilberto’s affidavit includes a request that arrest warrant be issued for Belge.
