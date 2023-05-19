Adams County will now collect Germany Township’s municipal taxes due to a vacancy.
An agreement was approved by Adams County commissioners Wednesday for the county treasurer’s office to collect Germany Township’s taxes.
“It is my understanding the school district may be joining as well,” said Crissy Redding, county treasurer.
Germany Township supervisors also approved the tax collection agreement on May 8, according to officials.
Earlier this month, the resignation of Kathleen Ferguson as the Germany Township tax collector was accepted effective April 30.
Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel said the county is not looking to take over the tax collecting business, but it is a growing trend.
In February, commissioners voted to collect taxes for Bendersville Borough and Hamiltonban Township because of tax collector vacancies.
The county treasurer’s office currently collects taxes on behalf of Abbottstown and Arendtsville boroughs and the respective school districts.
Redding previously said she is in no way looking to take a position away from someone who may be interested in the role, but her office “will step to the plate in assistance” if the need arises.
The treasurer’s office works with borough and township tax collectors with the collection of county/municipal real estate and per-capita taxes, said Redding.
If there is a vacant tax collector position in a jurisdiction and all options to fill that position have been exhausted, “it does default to the treasurer’s office,” Redding said.
“We have a treasurer who has the experience and willingness to take on that role,” Phiel said.
Prior to becoming county treasurer, Redding served as the Straban Township tax collector for 10 years.
The municipalities “are paying the county as they would a tax collector” so “revenue is being generated,” she said.
Phiel pointed out the treasurer’s office is adding to its workload without extra help.
“We will probably get to a point where they can’t absorb this,” Phiel said. “We may have to provide other resources.”
Commissioner Marty Qually said it is “great” Redding is “willing to step right in.”
“This is a larger municipality,” Qually said. “We have to pay attention to this. If it is more and more work for the treasurer’s office, then we will have to add a staff person.”
The challenge with adding an employee is that someone could run for election and win as tax collector in one of the municipalities they have agreements with, and then the county would be “left with an extra staff member,” he said.
Commissioner Vice Chair Jim Martin said he is grateful for the work of the treasurer’s office.
“Thank you for taking this task and for getting it done so effectively,” Martin said.
Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.
