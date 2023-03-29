Unrelenting concerns about speeding vehicles in York Springs have resulted in officials exploring police services with a nearby municipality.
Three officers from the Bendersville Borough Police Department attended York Springs Borough Council’s recent monthly meeting where they expressed interest in providing coverage for the community that lacks its own police agency.
Bendersville is eight miles from York Springs.
“We can help you out,” Bendersville Police Chief Dennis Pennese told the five-member council. “We’re here to get the conversation started.”
York Springs has mostly relied on state police coverage for the past 15 years. However, ongoing anxiety about speeding trucks, illegally parked vehicles and other roadway violations have heightened efforts to seek enforcement from another source.
“It would be nice to have a police presence here,” said council President Sally Vance. “It would help with a lot of our problems.
When asked directly by council Vice President Alex Hartzell whether Bendersville’s council is “for this” particular concept, Pennese said it has “not been discussed.”
Pennese indicated he plans to pitch the preliminary concept with Bendersville leaders during their regularly-scheduled monthly business meeting.
“I think we’d work directly with Bendersville on some of our questions,” said Councilman Doug Deibler. “Hopefully this works out.”
Mayor Nina Tipler said 15 to 20 hours a week would be acceptable for coverage, as a starting point. The dialogue represents a “fact finding” mission and could lead to future community meetings, where public input is solicited, she said.
“It’s very early in the process,” said Tipler. “We’re starting conversations and just seeing where everything goes. (Bendersville’s) council might have completely different ideas.”
She noted that several details need to be ironed out, such as whether daily, weekly or monthly reports would be provided to council, as well as minimum and maximum contract hours. Also, Tipler requested details about scheduling, such as what parts of the day officers would be available for enforcement.
“If we had a presence at different times, it would be helpful,” she said.
Tipler believes partnering with Bendersville makes sense, given the proximity of the two municipalities. She added that a breakdown between administrative and enforcement hours is needed before an hourly rate is agreed upon.
Services “would be tailored to what you need,” said Pennese
“Everything depends on what you want us to do,” he said. “It will probably be a couple of months before we can get everything straightened out.”
Deibler pointed out that Bendersville has its own police vehicles, uniforms and equipment, so the borough would not be responsible for subsidizing those expenses. He clarified that York Springs did not budget for police services in 2023, and encouraged board members to consider dipping into its pandemic relief fund, which totals about $70,000, before the funding expires.
His colleagues questioned whether that approach is legal.
“There are only certain things that money can be used for,” said Vance.
Bendersville Officer Shannon Hilliard said Liberty Township in southern Adams County offers contracted services at a rate of $60 per hour. Based on a rate of 20 hours a week, the borough would be liable for $62,000, according to Tipler. With no money budgeted, the borough would have to explore funding options, including but not limited to raising taxes.
A tax hike would be hard for the community to swallow, citing census statistics that 30 percent of the area is considered to be below the poverty level, said Tipler.
In addition to speed checks, Councilman Jamie Griffie suggested police regulate parking violations. The borough’s code enforcement administrator is unable by law to cite or track those types of vehicles, he said.
Hartzell asked whether the borough is able to tow those vehicles. Vance said no because the municipality does not have a contract with a towing company, among other reasons.
“We can’t track those cars. It’s one of our main problems,” Deibler said.
The board voted unanimously in instructing borough Secretary Catherine Jonet to write a letter to Bendersville Borough Council officially launching the discussion.
While Bendersville Police Department is just part time, the agency employs “eight or nine” officers who are able to assist with York Springs, said Pennese.
Police activity in York Springs has been inconsistent over the past 15 years.
According to officials, York Springs was under contract “six or seven years ago” with Eastern Adams Regional Police Department, before the agency restructured. Subsequently, the arrangement ceased.
Similarly, York Springs had a longtime partnership with Latimore Township which was disbanded in 2007. At the time, Latimore officials contended that York Springs was getting more coverage than the township, while York Springs felt it was overpaying for services, among other discrepancies.
“We were paying half the bills with Latimore,” said Deibler. “That’s why we split with them.”
This is not the first time York Springs Borough Council has attempted to address speeding.
In fact, electronic speed detection equipment was installed at the northbound and southbound entrances of the borough in March of 2022. The original goal of the solar-powered signs was to slow down truck traffic.
“It’s not the locals, it’s the trucks,” Deibler said.
Additionally, as part of the borough’s spending plan for 2023, the budget included the purchase of a dozen sets of speed bumps at a cost of $1,068.
Since the borough does not have jurisdiction over state Route 94, the speed bumps are expected to be mounted along Middle and Second streets. Both side roads have speed limits of 15 mph.
