A body found on the first block of Chambersburg Street early Tuesday morning was the result of a suicide, according to police.
"It was an obvious self-inflicted gun shot wound," Police Chief Robert Glenny said.
District Attorney Brian Sinnett said his office is cooperating with the Gettysburg Borough Police Department and Adams County Coroners Office to investigate the death.
Glenny said his officers found the body in the driver's seat of a car parked near ACNB Bank while on patrol around 12:20 a.m. The vehicle was registered to the victim, who was not a local resident, Glenny said.
Glenny said the gun and bullet were recovered. The police department is not releasing the name of the victim pending notification of next of kin.
Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has information they believe may be helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Gettysburg Borough Police Department through Adams County Emergency Dispatch at 717-334-8101.
