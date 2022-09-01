WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop closed its Lincoln Square chapter Wednesday after more than two decades at the location.
Once filled to the brim, the store stood empty Wednesday except for piles of bare hangers and miscellaneous items like chairs, bins, and a glass display case.
The future continues to remain uncertain, but volunteer store co-manager Chucki Strevig said she believes the thrift shop is closed for good.
“I think we are not reopening,” Strevig said. “It would have to be a grassroots level to pull things together to get back up and running again.”
Strevig said the team of about 65 volunteers, who all worked at the thrift shop for free, could rebuild it, but it would depend how long WellSpan waits to find another location.
“This has been one of the most wonderful experiences I have had,” Strevig said of working at the shop. “It has been fulfilling. We are going to lose that community bond. I think other organizations are going to feel our loss.”
In June, WellSpan announced the thrift shop would end its lease at 10 Lincoln Square in Gettysburg, effective Wednesday, but future options were still being explored.
“I can confirm the thrift shop will be closing at its current location at the end of today,” WellSpan Health spokesman Ryan Coyle said Wednesday. “We do continue to investigate potential alternative options, including within the borough, but have not been able to find a suitable location as of today.”
Earlier this month, Coyle said WellSpan has not been able to find a location that remains within budget, but did not disclose the budget requirements.
“If we cannot find a suitable location, the thrift shop will unfortunately not reopen,” Coyle said at that time.
The Masonic Lodge, which owns the building in Lincoln Square, sought to increase the monthly rent for the thrift shop site “to an average cost of comparable rental spaces in the downtown Gettysburg area,” said Peter Matthew, treasurer of the Good Samaritan Masonic Hall Association.
There had not been a rental increase since 2008, and other factors came into play prompting the increase, Matthew said.
While a couple of options have been presented for 10 Lincoln Square, Matthew said a new tenant has not been selected and the space “is still available to rent.”
At first, Strevig said the monthly rent cost would have doubled going from $2,400 to $4,800. Strevig was initially contacted by a realtor at WellSpan about the lease increase, she said.
“I was never spoken to again,” Strevig said. “It was all through the hospital. We really felt not part of it.”
Then, the proposed rental increase jumped to $6,100 per month, according to Strevig.
The thrift shop “could have probably afforded $4,800, but we had only two months we could have made the $6,100. Any other month we would have been in a deficit,” according to Strevig.
Strevig described the communication with WellSpan Health officials as “poor to nonexistent.”
“They responded to our questions but were not forthcoming,” Strevig added.
The thrift shop was known for providing free clothing to those in need with referrals from the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County, United Way of Adams County, and YWCA Hanover’s Safe Home, in addition to South Central Community Action Programs, Gettysburg Combined Area Resources for Emergency Shelter, and the American Red Cross, according to those associated with the shop.
Shelly Barnes, volunteer store co-manager, said she was passionate about helping people in need who hit their rock bottom and being there for them through the store.
“I am going to miss the personal joy of knowing we have impacted people’s lives in a very positive way,” Barnes said.
The store also offered affordable gently-used clothing for men, women, and children, as well as household items, accessories, jewelry, and more, said Strevig.
Biglerville resident Catherine Li stopped into the store on Wednesday with her child to ask staff if a new location had been determined.
Getting toys, books, and clothing for her child, Li said she would come into shop about once a week for the past several months.
“The deals are always the best,” Li said, noting that she comes to Gettysburg to visit the Adams County Library System and loved the convenience of the store being within walking distance as well as affordable.
Li said she would shop again at the store if it reopened within the walking perimeter of the downtown Gettysburg area.
When learning that the store was closing, Li said she was “slightly shocked.”
“I thought it would be here forever,” Li said.
WellSpan is seeking a downtown Gettysburg location for the thrift shop to maintain the foot-traffic access it provides residents, Coyle said earlier this month.
“A location in Gettysburg proper would be ideal as it provides walking access to those most in need and to college students who often take advantage of the offerings,” Coyle said at the time.
For fiscal year 2021-22, the store brought in $39,841 in profits, Strevig said.
“This was the highest profit we have ever had,” Strevig added.
The store had nearly doubled its earnings from the previous year, which were recorded at $19,494 in 2020-21, according to Strevig.
During the pandemic, Strevig said the store recorded $10,000 in 2019-20 and previously brought in $24,000 annually prior to COVID-19.
The Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary has donated more than $1,000,000 since its inception in 1920 to support WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital, according to WellSpan Health’s website.
The auxiliary fulfilled a $99,000 pledge in 2012 to the Gettysburg Hospital Foundation’s Care Path Campaign backing the hospital’s outpatient services unit, the website states.
The website noted other recent donations: $50,600 for fetal monitors and $3,600 for infant warming blankets for the hospital’s maternity care center, in addition to $28,000 for emergency medical services defibrillators for the hospital’s Medic 28 unit in 2009; $20,000 for WellSpan Adams Health Center’s meditation room and $50,000 to furnish the hospital’s lobby in 2008; and $62,000 for Medic 28 vehicle upgrade in 2007.
At the thrift shop, Barnes said she is going to miss “the camaraderie, the friendships, and the laughter.”
“It was a lot of fun working here,” Barnes said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.