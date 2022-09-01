Thrift Shop now closed
Buy Now

Shelly Barnes, Phyllis Gilbert, and Chucki Strevig smile on their last day at the WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop, which closed at its Lincoln Square location Wednesday. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop closed its Lincoln Square chapter Wednesday after more than two decades at the location.

Once filled to the brim, the store stood empty Wednesday except for piles of bare hangers and miscellaneous items like chairs, bins, and a glass display case.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.