Bermudian Springs High School Assistant Principal Mark Fleming began a transition back to work from administrative leave Monday, according to a district release. Fleming was placed on leave Jan. 5 as a result of an investigation into his Twitter account.
The district became aware an account Fleming used to promote district activity had “liked” inappropriate pornographic content, according to the release. The investigation, led by the district’s legal counsel and its Title IX Compliance Officer Jon Fox, was extended when a petition run by a district graduate made public complaints about current and prior dress codes at the high and middle schools, and how Fleming is alleged to have enforced them.
