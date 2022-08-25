Marking 50 years of service, Chief Clerk Paula Neiman was recognized Wednesday as the longest serving county employee in the history of Adams County.
Nearly 120 fellow county staff, department directors, court personnel, and judges offered multiple standing ovations as Adams County commissioners surprised Neiman at their meeting Wednesday. Her family also joined in the surprise, sneaking behind her chair at the start of the meeting.
Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel presented Neiman with a proclamation, naming Aug. 28, 2022, as “Paula Neiman Day in Adams County” in recognition of her five decades of service.
Starting at Adams County government on Aug. 28, 1972, Neiman’s journey began in the planning department, which consisted of two employees.
After working in the department for six years and assisting at the county home, known as Green Acres, as needed during that time, Neiman transferred to the Adams County commissioners’ office, “where she has been a professional and steady anchor, as well as a friend to many, for the past 44 years,” Adams County Commissioner Vice Chair Jim Martin read from the proclamation.
From staff inquiries and public requests to internal and public meetings and juggling commissioners’ schedules, Martin noted how Neiman’s role “requires exceptional patience, good listening skills, superior organizational skills, and outstanding interpersonal skills.”
Throughout her time, she has worked with 15 different Adams County commissioners from 1978 to the present board, Martin said.
“In 50 years, Paula, you have touched countless lives, have been a superior coworker, been many positive things to many people, have gained the respect and trust of your coworkers, have always performed professionally and with integrity, and in a superhuman effort – have been able to navigate hundreds of commissioners, judges, department directors, and elected officials,” Phiel said.
He added that the recognition was not only for Neiman, but to give her coworkers and friends at the county an opportunity “to recognize your 50 years of service – and tell you how special you are to all of us.”
Adams County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Michael George asked Neiman to look at the number of people sitting in the historic courtroom.
George said he wanted her to see what she means to so many people.
While there is a lot that goes on in county government that leadership takes credit for, George said none of it happens without people like Neiman, who has done so much important work throughout her career.
He also noted how Neiman has spent “the majority of her waking moments serving others.”
Also in the proclamation, commissioners recognized Neiman’s frugal nature with county resources and how she has championed the use of duct-tape “to keep costs under control,” Commissioner Marty Qually said.
She has utilized duct-tape on her worn-out office chair and file folders, said Qually.
“She puts a new chair in the budget each year as directed, but a new chair never appears,” Qually said.
Commissioners presented her with a new chair at the meeting.
County Manager Steve Nevada pushed a new black office chair with a large silver bow up the center aisle of the historic courtroom on Wednesday.
Commissioners also pointed out Neiman’s love for music and how she even sings in the office. As part of the tribute, they played a selection of the most popular hits from 1972 during the meeting.
Following the meeting, a reception was held in the county’s renovated breakroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.