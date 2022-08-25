Marking 50 years of service, Chief Clerk Paula Neiman was recognized Wednesday as the longest serving county employee in the history of Adams County.

Nearly 120 fellow county staff, department directors, court personnel, and judges offered multiple standing ovations as Adams County commissioners surprised Neiman at their meeting Wednesday. Her family also joined in the surprise, sneaking behind her chair at the start of the meeting.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

