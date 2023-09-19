Investing $140,767 in local funds to gain $300,000 in state grant dollars is a good bet, the Gettysburg Borough Council decided recently.
Members approved the special appropriation, which was required both to obtain a state grant and lock in a purchase price of $440,767 for a new leaf vacuum truck. The vote was unanimous during a business meeting on Sept. 11.
Delivery of the truck is expected at the end of 2024 or in early 2025, borough Public Works Director Robert Harbaugh.
The unit would be operable by one person, rather than three now needed to collect raked leaves from alleys and curbs using the borough’s current street-sweeping machine, he said.
A dump truck would leave the borough’s fleet to make room for the new truck, according to Harbaugh.
In a related matter, residents should not place garbage cans on streets, where they hamper street-sweeping operations now under way, member John Lawver said.
For the same reason, the borough’s garbage contractor, Waste Management, needs to stop putting emptied containers on streets, member Judith Butterfield said.
Also, member Chad-Alan Carr said a constituent asked him why the borough sweeps streets that are actually state highways, such as Baltimore Street (Pa. Route 97). The fact is, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is not responsible for that service, leaving it to the borough, Carr said.
• Anyone interested in filling a vacant position on the borough’s Human Relations Commission (HRC) can find application forms in the lobby of the borough building at 59 E. High St. or on the borough’s website, www.gettysburgpa.gov. On the homepage, click Forms & Documents, then Borough Secretary/Asst. Borough Manager, then ABC and Volunteer Application. ABC refers to appointed boards and commissions. Jennie Dillon resigned from the HRC. Many applications are on file, but more are welcome, council member Matt Moon said.
• Members were unanimous in ratifying the borough Historic Architectural Review Board’s recommendation that the council grant “certificates of appropriateness” required for projects in the historic district. Locations, applicants, and projects included: 121 York St., St. James Lutheran Church, rear porch exterior alterations; 330 Baltimore St., C and B Ruth Family Revocable Trust, extensive exterior renovations of the single-family home; 321-323 Baltimore St., Adam and Megan Doolittle, exterior renovations including replacement of an aluminum storm door with mahogany.
• The council approved required annual contributions to the borough employees’ retirement programs, amounting to $280,798 for police personnel and $154,453 for non-uniformed employees.
