Investing $140,767 in local funds to gain $300,000 in state grant dollars is a good bet, the Gettysburg Borough Council decided recently.

Members approved the special appropriation, which was required both to obtain a state grant and lock in a purchase price of $440,767 for a new leaf vacuum truck. The vote was unanimous during a business meeting on Sept. 11.

 

