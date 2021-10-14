Pennsylvania State Police are seeking information about a man accused of sexually abusing children in Dauphin County.
William Gaudette III, 77, of Hummelstown, has “served as a field hockey coach in Central Pennsylvania and for the East Coast Field Hockey Club for several years,” according to a state police news release.
