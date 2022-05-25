A program that helps feed thousands of area families in need received a new walk-in refrigeration unit and a storage shed thanks to support from Lions Clubs.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday marked the completion of the approximately $80,000 project, which benefits the Gleaning Project of South Central Pennsylvania.
The project doubles the storage space available to the Gleaning Project and will allow it to take in and distribute more food to families in Adams and Franklin counties, said Megan Shreve, chief executive officer of South Central Community Action Programs (SCCAP).
The refrigeration unit is 20-by-22-feet, and the storage shed is 12-by-16-feet.
The Lions’ generosity is “impressive,” Shreve said.
“Their motto is ‘We serve’” and “that’s what they did,” she said.
The Gleaning Project, which is part of SCCAP, gathered and distributed approximately 750,000 pounds of produce in the two counties last year, serving some 22,000 people in about 7,000 families, Shreve said.
Some 700 volunteers gather produce that would otherwise go unharvested, which is then distributed by a network of 77 community organizations, Shreve said. The organizations include food pantries, women’s and homeless shelters, backpack programs that allow schoolchildren from families in need to take food home for the weekend, and more, she said.
The refrigeration unit formerly used by the Gleaning Project will now be used by SCCAP’s Food Pantry, Shreve said. Both operations are located at SCCAP’s Gettysburg facility at Water and Stratton streets.
Information about how to volunteer, donate, or support farmers who make produce available is at thegleaningproject.org.
Support came from local Lions Clubs, the Lions of Pennsylvania Foundation, and the Lions Clubs of Pennsylvania Foundation, Shreve said.
Listed in the program for Tuesday’s ceremony were Lions District 14-C Liaison Dennis Cope, District Gov. Dan Brant, Past District Gov. and Lions of Pennsylvania Foundation President Ed Tustin, Past District Gov. and Lions Clubs International Foundation Coordinator Kerry McKnight, Adams Cleaning Project Coordinator Molly Bryan, Adams Food Pantry Coordinator Lisa Beaver, and Shreve.
Local Lions Clubs that contributed included Arendtsville, Cashtown Community, East Berlin, Fairfield, Gettysburg, Hanover, Littlestown, New Oxford, Upper Adams, York Springs and West Manheim Township.
