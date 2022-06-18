New Oxford resident Branden McWilliams got a second chance to compete on NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior” and advanced to the semi-finals.
McWilliams, a 32-year-old who was born in Hanover and raised in Abbottstown, is known as the “Cystic Ninja” because he has faced cystic fibrosis since he was 2 months old.
Cystic fibrosis is a disorder that affects the lungs, digestive system and other organs within the body, according to Mayo Clinic’s website.
He wore a purple shirt with the name “Cystic Ninja” when competing during the second episode of “American Ninja Warrior,” Season 14, which aired Monday, June 13.
Those who compete on the show get to choose their own “ninja name” based on what defines them, McWilliams said.
“I knew I wanted to do ‘Cystic’ to help raise awareness to this disease,” McWilliams said. “I thought the ‘Cystic Ninja’ was perfect to get my name and cystic fibrosis out there.”
Having cystic fibrosis has motivated and pushed McWilliams throughout the competition, he said.
“I love feeling like the underdog,” McWilliams said. “I am always going to try to rise above it. It is a huge motivator.”
“American Ninja Warrior,” which airs on Mondays at 8 p.m., has people from all over and as young as 15 years old competing on the world’s most challenging obstacle courses.
McWilliams made it through obstacles like the shrinking steps, the serpent, and the carnival. Ultimately, he fell at the very end of the piston plunge.
Wide silver cylinders were dangling, and McWilliams was determined to navigate the different hand holds required to make it through until he got to the final red handles that plunged downward when he grabbed hold.
“I was very, very pumped, but I didn’t have enough in the tank,” McWilliams said. “I felt my fingers slipping off. I was very close, but I couldn’t seal the deal.”
Despite not hitting the buzzer, McWilliams said he advanced to the semi-finals in Los Angeles. To advance to the semi-finals, the top 30-35 ninjas need to complete all six qualifying-round obstacles, have a quick qualifying time, or get far enough in the course to rank on the leaderboard, according to NBC.com.
Then the top 15 ninjas who make it through all 10 obstacles in the semi-finals, or go the farthest in the course at the fastest time, advance to the national final, according to NBC.com.
“Once the ninjas make it the National Finals, they must fully complete all four obstacles in order to win the title of champion and take home the $1 million prize,” NBC.com indicates. “If no one completes the courses, then the last ninja standing takes home $100,000.”
Throughout the history of the show, NBC.com notes only two competitors have been named champion.
When McWilliams competed during Season 11 of “American Ninja Warrior,” one of his proudest moments was being able to hit the buzzer and see the fireworks behind him.
He made it through the semi-finals and got to the national final in Las Vegas. At the national competition, McWilliams fell in the first stage. He has always wanted to return and finish what he started.
McWilliams keeps the plane ticket to Las Vegas on his refrigerator, so he can see it every day. He has applied for the show every year since Season 11.
“I kind of felt like it is another chance of redemption,” McWilliams said. “My son, who is 4 years old, takes a beginner ninja class. I want to prove to him I can do it again.”
When McWilliams was competing in Monday’s episode, he stopped at one point to wave to his wife and two children who were there watching as he successfully made it through most of the obstacles in San Antonio, Texas.
McWilliams said he has a more common mutation of cystic fibrosis, which affects his lungs and pancreas. He might take as many as 30 to 45 pills a day to help him process food and get vital nutrients.
“Luckily, I have a very manageable condition,” McWilliams said.
Every single day, McWilliams does three breathing treatments. One of the breathing treatments entails putting on a vest that looks like a life jacket hooked up to an air compressor which shakes the fluids, like mucus, out of his lungs.
McWilliams, who has been very active with different activities, started his ninja career at a local backyard competition with one of his friends.
“I did absolutely terrible,” McWilliams said. “I failed at every competition that day.”
It turned out McWilliams was feeling very “weak” because of a bad lung infection from his cystic fibrosis. After recovering, McWilliams applied for “American Ninja Warrior.” Following his third submission, he got the chance to compete on Season 11.
“I love pushing the limits and seeing what I can do with my body,” McWilliams said.
