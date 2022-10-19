A local resident raised concerns about a book, asking the Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) Board if it is “making porn available to children under the First Amendment.”
Carolyn Jenkins, of Gettysburg, spoke during the public comment portion of the GASD Board meeting Monday about “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” by George M. Johnson.
“All Boys Aren’t Blue,” includes a series of personal essays by Johnson, a journalist and LGBTQIA+ activist, exploring “his childhood, adolescence, and college years in New Jersey and Virginia,” according to goodreads.com. The book “covers topics such as gender identity, toxic masculinity, brotherhood, family, structural marginalization, consent, and black joy,” according to goodreads.com.
Jenkins read aloud a brief passage from the book, which she said is available to Gettysburg Area High School students. The scene “with two boys, one named Matt” describes an intimate oral encounter between the two, which Jenkins read aloud.
“There are many pages of such vivid descriptions, which I do not want to read personally, nor aloud to you, because I do not want these pictures imprinted on my mind, never to be erased,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins noted the importance of reading and how it takes people on journeys, “causing pictures to form in your mind and attitudes in your heart.”
She questioned why GASD would want “to introduce pornographic filth into the reach of students under the guise of First Amendment rights of the student body.”
“Not that long ago, communities commonly had decency standards that applied to the entire population. We sought to protect the innocence of youth,” Jenkins claimed.
School Board President Kenneth Hassinger noted the matter is before the policy committee. It was discussed at the most recent policy committee meeting “and will continue to be there,” Hassinger said.
“We are decent people here and all have kids in the district,” Hassinger said. “Certainly, we’ll deal with it in the manner we’re allowed to deal with it through our policy committee.”
School board member Michelle Smyers, who formally challenged the book through the district, said Tuesday “All Boys Aren’t Blue” is available to students as an audiobook or e-book. The book is not part of the curriculum, but an option for students to self-select to read, according to Smyers.
Smyers said she challenged the book in September since “it is relatively pornographic.”
The reconsideration committee denied the challenge in an 8-1 vote, according to Smyers.
While Smyers could appeal the committee’s decision, she said the issue is before the policy committee.
“I do not want to ban books,” Smyers said. “What I want is very simply, our school libraries should be a place of safety for our children.”
School board member Ryan Morris said Tuesday, speaking as a parent, he does not want his children to have access to a book like that.
“This book is no different than ‘Playboy’ or ‘Hustler,’” Morris charged.
In 2021, Johnson spoke with Time.com in an article called “Their Memoir Has Been Removed From School Libraries In 8 States. This Black Queer Author Is Fighting Back.” The article noted Johnson’s book was “removed from school libraries in at least eight states, including Pennsylvania, Florida, Iowa, Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas, Virginia and Texas.”
In the article, Johnson responded to the sexual claims about the book, calling it “disingenuous” and that the book is not introducing individuals to sex.
Noting it is aimed for youth from 14 to 18 years old, Johnson said in the Time.com article the book discusses sexual education and consent.
“And I am using my story to teach kids about the mistakes that I made the first time that I was having sex, so they don’t make those same mistakes,” Johnson said in the article. “I am teaching kids about not feeling guilty when sexual abuse happens, and how to recognize sexual abuse—most teens don’t even recognize they’ve been abused. And how to fight back against those traumas that you can hold on to for so very long. So they’re leaving very, very important context out, intentionally of course, to try and say my book is pornographic.”
