A grand jury Wednesday indicted Frederick County, Md., Sheriff Charles Jenkins on charges of conspiracy and false statements in order to acquire machine guns, according to a Frederick County Sheriff’s Department release based up some information provided by U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland.
Jenkins, 66, of Thurmont, was charged along with Robert Krop, 36, of Frederick, according to the release.
Krop is also charged with illegal possession of machineguns, according to the release.
“Jenkins has been the Sheriff of Frederick County since his election in 2006 and was most recently re-elected in 2022. Robert Krop is the principal owner and operator of firearms-related businesses in Frederick County. Krop and his businesses held up to two Federal Firearms Licenses (“FFLs”) that allowed Krop and the business, under certain circumstances, to possess and deal in machineguns,” the release reads.
The six-count indictment alleges from August 2015 to May 2022, “Jenkins and Krop conspired to unlawfully purchase machineguns and falsified multiple documents on the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office letterhead requesting machineguns for evaluation and demonstration,” with Krop allegedly drafting those documents “for Jenkins’ signature,” according to the release.
Jenkins and Krop allegedly “knew that there would not be a demonstration of the machineguns to the Sheriff’s Office and that the machineguns were intended for rental to Krop’s customers. Krop also allegedly illegally possessed seven machineguns” while “Krop’s business offered political support to Jenkins in recognition of his support for the business,” according to the release.
If convicted, the men could face a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison on the conspiracy and false statements charges, and Krop could also be sentenced to up to 10 years in federal prison on the unlawful possession charge, according to the release.
A court appearance for the suspects had not yet been scheduled, according to the release.
The indictment was announced by Erek L. Barron, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, and Special Agent in Charge Toni M. Crosby of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore Field Division.
The Frederick County Sheriff’s office received notification of the indictment about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a release.
A prepared statement by Jenkins was released during the news conference.
“I have been in constant communication with the DOJ (U.S. Department of Justice) and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) for over a year and have been 100% cooperative throughout the course of this investigation. At the advice of my attorney and out of respect for the justice process, I am not providing any comment at this time,” Jenkins release read.
“I will continue to serve as your Sheriff as this process plays out and fully expect my deputies, correctional officers, and staff to remain the true professionals they are,” the release read.
