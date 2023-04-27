Ten area residents volunteered to become “books” during National Library Week, which ends Saturday.
“Living Library,” a partnership between the Adams County Library System (ACLS) and YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County, offered a chance to “check out” a human book for a 30-minute conversation.
The project appears to have caught the fancy of local library patrons.
Virtually all available time slots had been claimed by mid-week, said Nancy Lilley, the YW’s interim chief executive officer. Each book volunteered for four conversations.
The organizers’ goal was to find five volunteers, but they ended up with twice as many, said ACLS Public Services Director Sara Edmiston.
“The book is the person,” said Rukhsana Rahman, whose “title” was “So Where are You From? and Other Such Questions.”
The title’s query is deceptively difficult, she said Monday during a get-acquainted session for books and patrons at the Gettysburg library.
“It’s a long story,” she said, but “it’s important people know we have a lot of different identities.”
“Now I’m from Gettysburg,” Rahman said, but she was born in England, lived in three different places in Pakistan, and then in Zambia, and then in a number of United States locations before settling here.
She loved everywhere she lived, and all “affected who I am,” said the radiologist, who is retired from WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital.
Joe and Maria Levenstein planned to share an important part of their identities in their book “You Shall Be Holy: Two Paths to Jewish Spirituality.”
Joe grew up in the New York City area in a home where culture and ethics defined Judaism rather than ritual or spiritual beliefs, but after living in various places, he ended up raising his children in Conservative synagogues and becoming a lay leader in Adams County’s Jewish community.
Meanwhile, Maria’s journey began in a non-observant Catholic family, but moved through experiences with Romanian and Benedictine monasteries before she embraced Judaism. The couple have given presentations on Judaism at the YWCA and led the annual model Seder dinner there.
Moving from one life to another is also the theme of Judy Leslie’s book, “My Eyes were Opened.”
The experience of helping immigrants start afresh in Adams County has taught her “how hard it is to be a stranger” and that “cultural adaptations are harder than learning the language,” she said.
Leslie, who has been an advocate for migrant and refugee families, recounts the success story of two Burmese refugee families who learned English, gained employment, became Habitat for Humanity homeowners, and earned U.S. citizenship.
As a migrant intervention specialist, English as a Second Language instructor, Habitat mentor, and literacy tutor, she said she has also come to know the issues migrant children face as they move from one school district to another, and the challenges families faces in learning English and new cultural ways when they establish a permanent residence.
Kay Hollabaugh’s book locates the same themes in Adams County’s fruit and vegetable industry, which she knows well as a member of a local farming family.
In “The Race to the Blueberry Patch,” she said she wants to communicate “the importance of our workers, their extraordinary work-ethic, their commitment to agriculture,” and how they are nonetheless “very misunderstood and judged inappropriately.”
The challenges of moving from one nation to another are also the topic of Athar Rafiq’s book, “From Diplomacy to Refugee: It Has Been a Journey.”
Rafiq’s father was transferred to New York City in 1967 as the personal assistant to the Pakistani ambassador, and later to Turkey, when a change in the Pakistani government left the family in a difficult predicament. They left everything to return to the United States as refugees, which his father had also been when he migrated to Pakistan in 1947 in the wake of India’s independence and partition.
Rafiq now teaches cyber-security at Mount St. Mary University in Emmitsburg.
International interconnectedness is also at the center of Brigid Goss’s “Two Years in China: Tales from the Middle Kingdom.”
As a Peace Corps volunteer, she taught English to more than 500 students, and gained firsthand experience of a country that is of increasing interest to Americans as the nations’ economies and politics increasingly intertwine.
Goss is the assistant director of student engagement for Gettysburg College’s Eisenhower Institute.
Other books included: “And Now It Feels Like Home,” the story of Jenine Weaver as she moved from being a homeless single mother to the owner of Weaver Accounting Solutions in Gettysburg; Carla Christopher’s “The One-Stop Diversity Shop: the Story of a Black, Jewish, Lesbian Lutheran Pastor-Activist”; and Lavetta Thomas’s “TLC for the Soldiers of WWII,” based on her time as a nurse and how she met her husband, who also served in the war.
