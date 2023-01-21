Adams County commissioners approved an amendment last week to allow the emergency helicopter services stationed at the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES) building to use the county’s electrical infrastructure.
The amendment is to a land and office space lease agreement approved by the board of commissioners on July 29, 2020, with Air Methods Corporation.
Air Methods Corporation, which has a medical helicopter stationed outside the ACDES building, is now permitted to use the county’s electric to power the helipad lighting systems, officials said.
The Colorado-based company is responsible for reimbursing the county for its energy use “on a monthly basis,” the Jan. 13 meeting agenda reads.
In 2020, commissioners approved the lease agreement for Air Methods Corporation to build a helipad, hangar, mechanics’ shed, fuel pad, tank and ramp at the ACDES building on Greenamyer Lane in Straban Township. The company also leased rooms in the county-owned building.
The agreement called for Air Methods to pay the county $34,900 annually for the use of the space, according to Gettysburg Times archives.
Commissioners also approved two grants last week through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD).
The 2022-23 county adult probation and parole grant application was submitted through the PCCD for $111,819 in state funding to be used in supporting salaries and benefits of county adult probation and parole staff.
Commissioners also ratified a project modification request for the Awareness, Notification, and Restitution grant from the PCCD for $175,521 in federal funds for the Adams County Victim Witness Assistance Program.
“This modification allows for a reallocation of personnel funds to cover health benefits and additional supplies but does not change the overall grant amount,” the agenda reads.
Additionally, commissioners voted on a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the county and MGS Consulting LLC, of Lancaster, to offer online Alcohol Highway Safety School classes for referred residents of the Adams County Adult Correctional Complex (ACACC) for a one-year term.
Gale Kendall, executive director of the probation department, noted the cost to the county is $175 per student each month, which is funded through probation’s 2022-23 intermediate punishment treatment program grant administered by the PCCD.
Other services provided to the residents and staff of the prison were extended.
Commissioners signed the addendum to an agreement between the county and YWCA Hanover Safe Home. The addendum extends the term until Sept. 22 for YWCA Hanover Safe Home to provide domestic violence and human trafficking victim services to ACACC residents, in addition to professional training for employees and staff at the prison.
“There is no additional cost to the county,” the agenda reads.
