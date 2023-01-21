Adams County commissioners approved an amendment last week to allow the emergency helicopter services stationed at the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES) building to use the county’s electrical infrastructure.

The amendment is to a land and office space lease agreement approved by the board of commissioners on July 29, 2020, with Air Methods Corporation.

