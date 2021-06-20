An art exhibit was held in the Charlie Sterner Building at the Gettysburg Area Rec Park on Saturday as part of the Juneteenth celebration. Creators of the art exhibit are, from left: James Greeneltch, Mackenzie Custer and Jeffery M. Williams.
The first Juneteenth occurred two years after the Emancipation Proclamation and two-and-one-half months after the end of the Civil War.On Saturday, the second Juneteenth celebration in Gettysburg occurred two days after President Joe Biden signed legislation making it a federal holiday.
Community members gathered at Rec Park at 2 p.m. to mark the day when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas finally learned of their freedom. This year’s Juneteenth celebration was a larger event, featuring an art exhibit, religious services, educational opportunities and food.
