Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) hopes to have a school police officer on board by late summer or early fall, school officials said.
In April, Superintendent Jason Perrin told the school board it did not receive qualified responses to its recent request for proposals for a school resource officer. The arrangement for a resource officer between the school district and Cumberland Township ended in February.
The 2022-23 preliminary budget includes $100,000 to support the School Resource Officer (SRO) program that was formerly contracted, according to Belinda Wallen, GASD business manager.
As the budget moves toward final adoption, the district anticipates a $60,000 increase for operational costs of the program, Wallen said, noting the total cost of the school police program is estimated at $160,000 pending final adoption.
On Tuesday, the GASD Policy Committee met to discuss a new school police officer policy, an updated school security personnel policy, and a revised policy that was previously retired on relations with law enforcement agencies.
“The policies will be provided to the board as information first, and then approved at a later meeting at the discretion of the board,” Perrin said. “We will create a position to oversee the school police program once policies have been approved and the job description has been written.”
Board Vice President Al Moyer said at the committee meeting the district is moving away from the partnership and “forming our own police department.”
“I am personally glad we are doing that,” Moyer said. “It shows we are serious about the safety of our students.”
The district will have more oversight of police personnel assigned to district buildings than it had previously when the officer was not a district employee, said Perrin.
Under delegation of responsibility, the superintendent or whoever they designate “shall be responsible for the position of school police officer, and shall establish guidelines for the position. School administrators shall be responsible for controlling behavior and enforcing the Student Code of Conduct. School administrators and the school police officer shall work collaboratively in matters concerning student conduct and discipline while attending school, at school events, and during transit to and from school,” according to the policy.
If the district is successful in attracting and hiring its own officer, the policy notes the Adams County Court of Common Pleas will need to certify the officer’s ability to enforce the law on district property.
A school policer officer is the same as a school resource officer (SRO) with both requiring SRO training, according to Perrin, who noted it is mainly a title change with similar duties.
According to the policy, some of the school police officer’s responsibilities include delivering to the building principal or supervisors any student personally observed “engaging in criminal or law breaking behavior,” “complete a discipline report on incidents occurring in their presence,” and “conduct formal investigations with the assistance of the building principal/supervisors into incidents involving injury to students or staff, threats to the safety of the school environment, and the theft or damage of student, staff, or school property.”
The district hoped to hire a second officer before its previous officer was reassigned. That’s still the goal, Perrin previously said.
The first officer will be a program supervisor who hires and trains additional officers as the administration and board deem appropriate, Perrin said. Additional officers will also need to be approved by the court, Perrin said.
“We are starting with one with the fiscal ability to add a second position sometime later in the school year. But that is yet to be officially determined,” Perrin said.
