A new business is giving people a chance to relive their childhoods with vintage toys.
Missy Kilby and Mitchell Roy, of Westminster, Md., saw so many vintage toy stores geared toward males they wanted to give females the same experience.
Play Like A Girl Retro Toys opened July 1 at 777 Baltimore St., Suite 104, Gettysburg.
“The feedback has been more than positive,” Roy said of the storefront.
The store sells a wide range of classic and nostalgic toys from the 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, and early 2000s.
Some popular finds include toys such as Strawberry Shortcake, Polly Pocket, My Little Pony, Rainbow Brite, Dawn Dolls, and Liddle Kiddles, said Kilby.
Kilby said they have been collecting and selling vintage toys online for several years.
As collectors themselves, Kilby and Roy have their eyes on certain items like Care Bears from the 1980s or “Lord of the Rings” items, respectively.
At the Maryland Toy Expo, they noticed the sole vintage toy booth targeted for girls “was so packed.”
“People don’t realize girls are exchanging old vintage toys,” Kilby said. “I have gotten so many responses. Now, we finally have our own store.”
Prices range from 50 cents for an item from the discount table to the top-dollar piece in the shop, a Strawberry Shortcake doll house with a price tag of $400.
The business owners selected Gettysburg as the prime spot for their storefront due to the number of tourists visiting the area.
“It is a popular area,” Kilby said. “We love Gettysburg.”
With “a big opening day,” the store sales have been going well so far, Kilby and Roy said.
“This is the busiest I have ever had it,” Kilby said.
The store also offers appointments for people who want to sell their vintage toys, she said. Kilby said they look for “lightly played with toys.”
“We do take well-loved toys, but we try to clean them up as best we can,” she said. “We try to get it to look as close to the original as possible.”
Some of the “well-loved toys” are for sale on a discounted table in the store with the hope they find new homes, Kilby said.
The prices offered for the toys “depend on the condition and rarity of the items,” Kilby said.
Since the store’s hours are still to be determined, folks should check the business’s website at playlikeagirltoys.com or their Facebook page, Play Like A Girl Retro Toys, for up-to-date information.
For those interested in selling toys, they can send pictures of the items to playlikeagirlretrotoys@gmail.com or send a message through Facebook.
It is best to send photos first before going to the store, said Kilby.
“We will let you know if we are interested in the items,” she said.
Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
