Rick Bilz, left, and Paul Witt stand next to a marker that was recently placed at 730 Fairview Ave. in Colt Park, Gettysburg. It marks where George Nixon, antecedent of the president, was mortally wounded on July 2, 1863. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

When Rick Bilz moved into his Fairview Avenue Gettysburg home in 2014, he had no idea he would one day erect a memorial plaque in his front yard for a fallen Civil War soldier.

As a Civil War re-enactor, he pursued an ever deepening appreciation of the history of the place he lived. That historical pursuit, encouraged by a Civil War round table meeting, maps, and conversations with historians, spurred him to have a marker fabricated and mounted in front of his home to commemorate the place where George Nixon III, a private in the Union Army, fell wounded on the second day of the Battle of Gettysburg.

