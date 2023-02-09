When Rick Bilz moved into his Fairview Avenue Gettysburg home in 2014, he had no idea he would one day erect a memorial plaque in his front yard for a fallen Civil War soldier.
As a Civil War re-enactor, he pursued an ever deepening appreciation of the history of the place he lived. That historical pursuit, encouraged by a Civil War round table meeting, maps, and conversations with historians, spurred him to have a marker fabricated and mounted in front of his home to commemorate the place where George Nixon III, a private in the Union Army, fell wounded on the second day of the Battle of Gettysburg.
Fairview Avenue follows a small ridge which saw skirmishes on the first and second days of the battle. Bilz was delighted to attend the Gettysburg Civil War Round Table meeting when Ronald Kirkwood shared history of the wounded at the George Spangler Farm.
Bilz then read Kirkwood’s 2019 book “Too Much for Endurance” and came across a detail on a battlefield map which had an overlay of the Colt Park neighborhood. Marked on the map was the location where Nixon sustained a mortal wound; it was approximately located in his front yard.
“I’ve been a Civil War buff since I first visited Gettysburg in 1963, but there it was” he said.
George Nixon, the great-grandfather of 37th President Richard M. Nixon, was a 42-year-old private from Company B, 73rd Ohio Volunteer Regiment. He was taken to the Spangler Farm field hospital and died there days later from complications of the wound.
Bilz thought “it would be nice to put a marker out there,” for the sake of the town and its visitors who value the layered history of the battle. With the encouragement of friend and neighbor Paul Witt and Codori monument makers, Bilz installed the bronze plaque Jan. 4.
“I checked with Licensed Battlefield Guide Stuart Dempsey who knew the history of skirmishes along that small ridge called Smith Ridge,” he said.
Dempsey told him “Yeah, you are in the right area.” Dempsey indicated by email the impossibility of knowing exact locations given the changed landscape of the neighborhood development, but said “there is no doubt in my mind that Nixon was hit in that general area.”
And so Bilz chose his commemorative words carefully, beginning the plaque with “On or near this spot….”
Dempsey, who has carefully researched this area, also has a personal connection to the historical landscape.
“Two ancestors were fatal casualties of that fighting, both as members of the 73rd Ohio Volunteer Infantry, the same regiment as Nixon served,” said Dempsey.
Witt admitted he kept nagging Bilz to do it. Witt said Colt Park was built up beginning in the early 1950s, and folks wouldn’t know there was much, if any, battle history on that ground. Dempsey called the area “a lost battlefield” bearing no resemblance to its 1863 contours, but an area he has often included in his tours.
On day the plaque was installed, Bilz encountered a nearby resident of Colt Park standing by the marker, asking if it was new. Bilz welcomes neighbors, battlefield guides and visitors to stop by, and he will offer commentary on the history.
Witt and Bilz noted Colt Park has at least one other interpretive sign, which is mounted at the corner of John’s Avenue and Culp Street marking the spot where two marine pilots died in a plane crash in 1922.
As a battlefield guide, Dempsey said “any attention brought to this forgotten battlefield is a worthy effort.”
Bilz indicated living there has deepened his appreciation of the history of this place.
