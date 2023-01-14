With three decades of business experience, political newcomer Tammy Myers announced her candidacy Friday for the Adams County controller seat.
Adams County Controller John Phillips is not seeking re-election.
When Myers, a Republican, learned Phillips was not running, she said she realized her skillsets from operating a business for 30 years to establishing community partnerships would make her a good fit for the role.
“After much deliberation, I decided this position presented opportunities for both personal and professional growth, and it also allows me to serve my community in a new, meaningful and impactful way,” said Myers, a Gettysburg resident.
Under Pennsylvania State law, the 2010 census showed the county’s population had risen to a level requiring creation of a controller position in 2011. Steve Renner was the county’s first controller, starting in 2012. Phillips became the county’s second controller in 2020.
The controller’s office is responsible for managing accounts payable and the general ledger, in addition to serving as the taxpayers’ fiscal watchdog. Even though the Adams County commissioners prepare and pass the budget, the controller is mindful of all bills being paid.
When some people assume a political office, they want to make changes, but Myers said she does not have such intentions.
“If it is working and working well, I don’t want to be a disrupter,” Myers said. “I want to further the successes that have been established.”
Myers said Phillips has a team in place that is “top tier,” and she plans to learn from them as well as the duties and responsibilities of the role.
After graduating from Littlestown High School in 1985, Myers obtained a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in marketing from Millersville University in 1989.
From 1990 to 2013, Myers served as general manager of the American Civil War Wax Museum in Gettysburg, where she oversaw daily operations of the museum, book and gift shop and web-based business ensuring financial sustainability.
She became president of the new Gettysburg Heritage Center, formerly the American Civil War Wax Museum, from 2014 to 2020. In 2021, she served as director and visitor and member relations at the Gettysburg Nature Alliance.
In these positions, Myers oversaw and assisted in budget preparations, analyzed sales and financial reports, recruited new hires, administered onboarding and orientation, and procured vendors. Additionally, she negotiated payment terms and contracts on a wide variety of services that ranged from retail merchandise to heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems.
“Numbers on the county level will be bigger, but it is in essence the same,” Myers said. “I know the county is different than the private sector. There are enough similarities to position me for this role.”
From 2021 to the present, Myers has worked as the director of partnership at the tourism agency, Destination Gettysburg. In this role, she oversees the partnership budget, including revenue and expenses, and actively participates in the recruitment and orientation of new partners and the retention of existing partners among many other duties.
Myers also believes in the importance of community involvement.
“We all live here, work here, and play here,” Myers said. “I think we all want to have a great place to live, work, and play.”
She has also given back through a variety of roles. She was the founding board member and secretary of the Steinwehr Avenue Business Improvement District for 11 years.
She is a member of the Rotary Club of Gettysburg and has been a poll worker for about 23 years, where she served as Judge of Elections for more than a decade.
Over the span of 25 years, Myers was a board member for Destination Gettysburg, filling each officer position, including board chair, vice president, treasurer, and secretary. She also is a former board member of The Chamber of Gettysburg & Adams County and the former treasurer of the Gettysburg Warrior Athletic Booster Club.
Myers announced her candidacy Friday at The Dobbin House. Numerous public officials attended.
“Government and business are two different beasts. But the principles are timeless and know no boundaries, and Tammy Myers delivers on each and every one of them,” Phillips said, noting that for 30 years Myers delivered as a manager “of a key tourism business.”
“In 2014, she delivered on an entirely reimagined and rebuilt museum, transitioning from the old Civil War Wax Museum that I remember as a kid to the present-day Gettysburg Heritage Center,” Phillips said.
Phillips spoke on her behalf at her campaign announcement Friday showing support.
“The county will be in good hands with her in office,” Phillips said.
