An Abbottstown man was sentenced Monday in Adams County Court to serve up to four years in state prison for a sexual assault near Lincoln Speedway.
Adam Starner, 22, pleaded guilty in March to aggravated indecent assault without consent, a second-degree felony. The guilty plea was open without an agreement, officials said.
Starner’s attorney, Taurean Moses, argued for a local sentence of 11.5 months to 23 months and 29 days in Adams County Prison.
“It’s an unfortunate and sad situation for all parties involved. We did feel that there were mitigating facts and circumstances which deserved more consideration,” Moses said. “The court obviously felt different but ultimately we respect the court’s decision.”
Adams County Court of Common Pleas Judge Thomas Campbell imposed a sentence of two to four years at a state correctional institution with a consecutive three years of probation.
Adams County Assistant District Attorney Kyle Reuter sought the state prison sentence.
As a result of the guilty plea, Starner must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA). The Pennsylvania Sexual Offenders Board did not find Starner met the criteria to be classified as a sexually violent predator, which has extra reporting requirements.
Prior to sentencing, the woman spoke in Adams County Court about the encounter and how scared she was Starner would try to stop her from reporting it.
“This situation ruined my career path,” the woman claimed.
She said Starner came to her workplace, and she “felt followed.” She said she hopes she can relax, while he is “locked up.”
Starner also shared remarks in court, noting the incident “started off consensual.”
“Things did go way too far, and I’d like to apologize,” Starner said.
The woman reported the Nov. 11, 2020, sexual assault to Pennsylvania State Police on Aug. 10, 2021, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed by Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Christopher Pasquale.
The woman said the incident occurred in a parking area adjacent to the Lincoln Speedway, 800 Racetrack Road, Berwick Township, according to the affidavit.
On Nov. 12, 2020, the woman sought medical attention at UPMC Hanover Hospital, according to the affidavit.
Before meeting Starner, “the two had talked and she agreed to give him ‘sexual pleasure,’” the affidavit reads.
After picking up Starner and taking him to Lincoln Speedway, he allegedly became forceful with her, “pulling her hair and grabbing at her” during their interaction, according to the affidavit.
During the encounter, Starner “continued to touch and grab at her violently” despite her attempts to stop him, according to the affidavit.
The victim “began to scream and beg him to stop,” and “had to crawl out of her car via the rear passenger door,” the affidavit reads.
After the incident, the victim drove Starner home and he said “sorry” before going inside, according to the affidavit.
Reuter said he was “pleased with the results” of Starner’s sentence.
“The Adams County District Attorney’s office is committed to prosecuting those who commit sexual offenses against children and adults,” Reuter said.
