An Abbottstown man was sentenced Monday in Adams County Court to serve up to four years in state prison for a sexual assault near Lincoln Speedway.

Adam Starner, 22, pleaded guilty in March to aggravated indecent assault without consent, a second-degree felony. The guilty plea was open without an agreement, officials said.

