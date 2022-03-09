Larry Weikert recently began his third tour at the helm of the Gettysburg Fire Department.
After serving as fire chief from 1996 to 2003, and 2006 to 2007, Weikert returned to the role Jan. 1, following election by his fellow volunteers.
Weikert, who is also a sergeant in the Gettysburg Police Department, had been taking a break from leadership positions in the fire department, though he remained active as a driver.
“It takes a lot of work, we’re a very busy department,” Weikert said.
Of the countless fires the department battled during his stints as chief, the “most challenging” was in February 2001, Weikert said.
Numerous fire companies fought for 13 hours to keep flames that destroyed the Pub and Restaurant on Lincoln Square from spreading.
The collaborative effort, including close coordination of water supplies and other resources, was “a huge success” because none of the adjacent historic structures were damaged, Weikert said.
Challenges have only increased since then as building construction and materials have changed, but one crucial aspect of firefighting remains the same, Weikert said.
“‘It takes a village’ and my village is my department members. It takes every one of us to do it,” he said.
The comradery shared by members is Weikert’s favorite aspect of the fire department, and something he hopes to strengthen.
Through regular “duty nights,” he said he hopes to emphasize engagement by creating an atmosphere in which members will want to hang out.
Creating an attractive environment in which members feel appreciated is crucial for an organization that relies 100 percent on volunteers, Weikert said.
In addition, “the goal is to have people manning the firehouse because it gets people out on the street faster,” he said.
Bringing people in off the street is also a goal, Weikert said.
As the weather warms up, engine bay doors will often be open at the fire department, 35 N. Stratton St., Weikert said. Members of the public who take the opportunity to get to know them might decide to join them, he said.
“It all boils down to getting people involved,” Weikert said.
There is more to fire departments than battling blazes, he said. Opportunities abound, from emergency medical service to directing traffic as a fire police officer to helping with fundraising events.
“Come join, we’ll show you,” Weikert said.
Information is available at www.gettysburgfd.com or 717-334-7548.
Weikert was born and raised in Gettysburg. His roots in the department run deep, too.
Inspired by the service of his brother Jim, Larry joined at the age of 13 through the junior firefighter program, which he said remains “crucial.”
“That’s our future,” he said.
Larry became a regular member in 1979, and rose through the ranks.
Weikert’s brother, who continues to serve as a life member, isn’t the only family connection.
Weikert’s wife Renee formerly served as the department’s recording secretary. His son Brett is a department member as well as a paramedic with Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services (AREMS).
In addition to being named chief, Weikert was appointed as the Gettysburg Fire Department Fire Board representative to the AREMS Board of Directors for a three-year term.
Also elected to office by department members effective Jan. 1, according to the Gettysburg Fire Facebook page, were Deputy Chief Joe Temarantz, Assistant Chief Scott McGonigal, Captain Ken Kime, Lieutenant Russ McCutcheon, and Trustees Brian Weikert, Roger Heyser, and Doug Kahn.
Weikert expressed respect for the board, officers, and all members who devote their time and energy to the volunteer department.
“Without them, we are nothing,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.