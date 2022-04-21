After forty years of hosting a weeklong annual carnival, Delone Catholic High School’s Music Association has decided to discontinue the popular event.
Delone Music Director Brian Yealy, said the carnival has been a major fundraiser for the school’s musical offerings, providing salaries for some of the instructors and supporting other aspects of the program.
Suspended for two years during the pandemic, the carnival’s resumption was anticipated by many. But the music association planners learned the carnival company they engage could not provide equipment in June.
Planners were reluctant to shift to July and be in competition with other local events, including carnivals and fundraisers held by fire companies, said Yealy.
“We want to encourage people to support those other groups,” he said.
Music association leaders have also found it increasingly difficult to fill all the volunteer roles required to carry out the carnival for an entire week.
With the steep increase in food costs, there was concern the net income would be severely reduced.
The clincher was a decision the school’s commercial kitchen would no longer be available for food preparation due to concerns raised about potential liability, Yealy said.
Moving forward, the association will redouble its commitment to the annual April fundraiser, a dinner and raffle held at the Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services (SAVES) facility.
The school has promised additional budget support for staffing, giving hope Delone’s robust music program will not be diminished, said Yealy.
A letter issued by the music association expresses thanks to “the Delone administration, faculty, staff, community members, and McSherrystown neighbors” for their support.
“The carnival could not have been a successful event these past years without your kindness and assistance,” the letter reads. “As we end this event, which has created so many wonderful memories for everyone who came to the Delone carnivals, we encourage you to attend other local carnivals in support of our local fire companies and the important work they do.”
Groups or individuals who wish to support the Delone music program may send checks to the school or donate online at https://delonecatholic.org/donate-now.
