The 21st annual Gettysburg Bike Week got under way Thursday.
Attendance has totaled 18,000 to 22,000 in past years, but “very high ticket sales” indicate “it could go higher” in 2022, said Samantha Kappler, one of the motorcycle-themed event’s organizers.
Numerous activities are planned through Sunday afternoon, according to www.gettysburgbikeweek.com.
It’s kickstands up at 5 p.m. Saturday for the second annual Jeremy Plank Memorial Ride, formerly the Parade of Chrome. It honors the memory of the son of Bike Week workers, Kappler said.
The ride begins at the Allstar Sports and Event Complex, 2638 Emmitsburg Road, continues on Steinwehr Avenue to Baltimore Street, and onto Lincoln Square, according to the Borough of Gettysburg’s website.
Ride organizers secured a special event permit from the borough this year, Gettysburg Police Chief Robert Glenny said.
The formal process is intended to enhance safety by controlling intersections and parking along the route, he said. The goal is ensure non-participant vehicles do not get mixed in with the procession and that participants will not be faced with red lights as they attempt to stay together, Glenny said.
Other events are to occur at the Allstar facility, about four miles south of the borough.
Kappler pointed to highlights including performances by southern rock band Black Stone Cherry at 9:30 p.m. Friday and country and rap performer Colt Ford at 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
Mini-bike racing and “bike games” are among the many other activities on tap, and there will be “lots of new vendors,” Kappler said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.