Updated: October 13, 2022 @ 2:42 am
Gettysburg College, in conjunction with Gettysburg Pride, marked National Coming Out Day Wednesday.
At numerous booths, campus and local organizations offered a variety of activities and information resources.
A catwalk by local drag performers was planned.
Food was also available as thumping dance music filled the air along with bubbles from a machine.
The event was “a celebration of visibility and community” and was “for everyone,” according to a flyer.
“I’m here to support people and make sure everyone feels included,” first-year student Emersen Rider said as several students tie-dyed T-shirts.
A “door” was set up where event participants could write messages, and through which anyone who wished to could “come out,” said Sam Isherwood, program coordinator of the campus Gender and Sexuality Resource Center, which hosted the event along with the college’s Office of Student Activities and Greek Life and the local Gettysburg Pride organization.
“Coming out” stems from the phrase “come out of the closet,” which means openly acknowledging one’s sexuality.
An exhibit titled “The Long Road to LGBTQ+ Equality in Pennsylvania” was on display in the library, Isherwood said.
The college event was a day later than the national date due to a “reading day” scheduled by the college, during which no events were planned so students could focus on preparing for mid-term examinations.
