Coming Out Day at college
Students tie-dye T-shirts Wednesday during a National Coming Out Day event near Musselman Library at Gettysburg College. First-year student Viv Simkis, right, said she was glad to “celebrate acceptance and expression.” (Jim Hale/Gettysburg Times)

Gettysburg College, in conjunction with Gettysburg Pride, marked National Coming Out Day Wednesday.

At numerous booths, campus and local organizations offered a variety of activities and information resources.

 

