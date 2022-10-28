An understanding was recently formalized following the model already in place for the Adams County Information Technology (IT) Department to continue assisting the courts with technology needs.
Adams County commissioners approved the arrangement among the 51st Judicial District, commissioners, and IT department, setting forth “a model for efficient, secure, and cost-effective technology services provided for the court by the commissioners through the IT department,” according to the meeting agenda.
The memorandum of understanding (MOU) was “written and executed by the parties in the spirit of collaboration and cooperation,” the meeting agenda reads.
Don Fennimore, district court administrator, said the MOU put forth a model through the eyes of the courts.
“It formalized practices we already have in place,” Fennimore said at the Oct. 19 meeting.
Phil Walter, chief information officer of the county’s IT department, said the MOU memorializes what they have been doing for years now with providing IT services to the courts.
“I’m proud of the relationship we have,” Walter said.
Adams County Commissioner Marty Qually said information technology is “very expensive,” and the cost to taxpayers of having two separate departments doing the same work would have been “ludicrous.”
“Thank you for recognizing the need as one,” Adams County Commissioner Vice Chair Jim Martin said. “This will cost us less by operating together.”
The IT department’s mission is to provide “technology solutions, support, and service to county departments, so that each department can effectively accomplish their missions,” according to the county website.
What was informally in place “is now reduced to policy,” said Molly Mudd, county solicitor.
During the meeting, commissioners also approved an offer letter for the purchase of the conservation easement for the Bruce Pohlman & Son Hog Farm that encompasses 42.72 acres at 125 Clouser Road in Union and Germany townships with an estimated cost of $3,000 per acre.
“A conservation easement is an interest in the land which represents the right to prevent the development or improvement of a parcel for a purpose other than agricultural production. It is a deed restriction,” according to Ellen Dayhoff, director of rural resources in the Adams County Office of Planning and Development.
The Adams County Agricultural Land Preservation Board administers the Agricultural Conservation Easement Purchase Program, also known as the Agricultural Land Preservation Program, for the county, according to the county website.
“The program purchases agricultural conservation easements on behalf of Adams County, which restrict and limit the conversion of farmland to nonagricultural use,” the website reads.
