Never having been one to gravitate toward Sherlock Holmes whodunnits, Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, now staging at Totem Pole Playhouse, leaves play-goers in stitches.
Directed by Tim Seib, Baskerville plays with the whodunnit mechanics of traditional Sherlock stories and transforms it into something hilarious and unique. The play starts with Sir Charles Baskerville getting murdered in a murky alley, and the rest of the play consists of, you guessed it, Holmes and Watson trying to catch the killer.
Holmes, played by Jeffrey C. Wolf, and Watson, played by Khalil Lesaldo, excel in their roles with hilariously over-the-top, farcical performances.
The bits where Holmes and Watson watch Puccini’s Tosca, with Watson explaining how the opera, is when Holmes’ sits in silence and analyzes the case, really hit the funny bone. Wolf’s exaggerated laughter as Holmes was infectious, causing a very real case of the giggles.
However, the characters who created belly-aching laughter were Actor One, played by Ralph Edward Scott, Actor 2, played by Lance Widdish and Actor 3, played by Mallory Hawks.
Actors 1-3 play 30-40 different roles among the three of them, becoming a gag in itself. They often break the fourth wall; Hawks at one point gives an exhausted shrug when the dialogue implies she has to do another quick change. There’s also a funny gag where she drags a chair across the stage for what seemed like an eternity, garnering rousing laughter from the audience.
Widdish set the tone perfectly, playing Sir Charles Baskerville as he gets murdered and having the most ridiculous death scream. He puts on a southern affectation as Sir Henry Baskerville, who is set to receive Sir Charles Baskerville’s inheritance, while at times, within seconds, quick changes and transforms into a tough, cockney detective from Scotland Yard.
Scott gave a particularly humorous performance, with expressions and a face as malleable as that of Jim Carey. It was impressive in that he played over a dozen characters, and each character had its own unique personality, and beyond that, every character was hilarious. A highlight was his role as the Castilian Desk Clerk as he used the silliest accent possible. It was comedy gold.
Scenic Director Jonathan Dahm Robertson deserves credit in crafting a believable set, a large hanging frame acted as a portrait frame, a train window and numerous other settings without once destroying any suspension of disbelief. Costume Designer Marci Hain also merits praise, as there were roughly 40 different costumes she had to design that were meant for quick changing.
Never having been a Sherlock Holmes fan, this performance was pleasantly surprising in every way. It’s a great campy comedy that doesn’t take itself too seriously, and it’s a lot of fun.
Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery plays at the Totem Pole Playhouse, located off US Route 30 at Caledonia, today, Wednesday, June 28, Thursday, June 29, and Saturday, July 1, with performances at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, July 2, at 2 p.m. Check the playhouse’s website, https://totempoleplayhouse.org/, or call the box office at 717-352-2164 for ticket information.
