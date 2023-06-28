baskerville

Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery plays at the Totem Pole Playhouse, located off US Route 30 at Caledonia, today, Wednesday, June 28, Thursday, June 29, and Saturday, July 1, with performances at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, July 2, at 2 p.m. Check the playhouse’s website, https://totempoleplayhouse.org/, or call the box office at 717-352-2164 for ticket information. (Photo Courtesy Totem Pole Playhouse)

Never having been one to gravitate toward Sherlock Holmes whodunnits, Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, now staging at Totem Pole Playhouse, leaves play-goers in stitches.

Directed by Tim Seib, Baskerville plays with the whodunnit mechanics of traditional Sherlock stories and transforms it into something hilarious and unique. The play starts with Sir Charles Baskerville getting murdered in a murky alley, and the rest of the play consists of, you guessed it, Holmes and Watson trying to catch the killer.

Readers may contact E.E. Larsh at elarsh@gettysburgtimes.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.