An unused portion of Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens may soon belong to WellSpan Properties Inc.
Adams County commissioners approved an agreement Wednesday with WellSpan for the purchase of vacant land fronting Chambersburg Road.
WellSpan officials have two options for a purchase. They can choose to pay $350,000 for five acres fronting on Chambersburg Road, or $500,000 for the whole 9.8-acre lot, officials said.
“WellSpan has up to nine months to decide whether to move forward with the purchase,” according to a county release.
Adams County acquired Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens in December 2021, officials said.
Adams County Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel said the vacant land is in the western portion of the 1380 Chambersburg Road property in Cumberland Township.
“It doesn’t impact any existing gravesites and allows room for the cemetery to grow and take more interments,” Phiel said.
Phiel recognized “the tragedy and angst this issue has caused our community for probably the last 10 years.” Phiel was indirectly referring to the cemetery’s years-long deterioration and later criminal conviction of former owner James Delaney Jr.
After an extensive investigation by Cumberland Township Police Department and the Adams County District Attorney’s office, Delaney admitted to receiving some $2.2 million from more than 900 people for pre-paid burials but spending the funds for other purposes. Delaney was then of Seven Valleys in York County.
Delaney pleaded guilty in October 2017 to theft by deception and violating the cemetery and funeral merchandise trust law.
As part of a plea agreement, Delaney was sentenced to serve two to seven years in a state correctional institution. He was paroled in September 2018.
“It was a huge community impact and still is today,” Phiel said.
Since acquiring the property, the vacant land was subdivided from the cemetery and later rezoned in February from institutional to mixed-use, according to the release.
The zoning as mixed-use is an extension of other existing mixed-use on Chambersburg Road.
“Through the cooperative efforts of the county, Cumberland Township, and many dedicated volunteers and community members, Oak Lawn has been able to turn a new page. The sale of the unused portion of the property will go a long way towards funding the long-term care and maintenance of the cemetery,” Phiel said. “The county was looking for an appropriate entity to purchase the property. I believe that WellSpan will be a great community partner.”
WellSpan’s “footprint is going to be compatible with the cemetery,” he said.
While Phiel is not sure of WellSpan’s specific proposal for the property, he mentioned “a typical medical facility” would be compatible since it would have “normal business hours.”
“We are all very happy that WellSpan decided this fit into their model and will provide a service to the community,” Phiel said.
As part of the motion, a due diligence period was set for six months with the option for WellSpan to extend it by an additional 90 days.
During this period, Adams County Solicitor Molly Mudd said the purchaser can conduct environmental studies and potentially do a traffic study, among other reviews.
“All of the efforts to bring this chapter of the Oak Lawn calamity to a close are worthwhile” Phiel said. “It’s the Adams County community that ultimately wins.”
Ryan Coyle, senior media relations manager at WellSpan Health, could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
