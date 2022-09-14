The cause of a barn blaze Friday in Reading Township was determined to be spontaneous combustion due to green hay being put away and stored in the barn a few weeks ago, according to a post on the United Hook & Ladder Company #33 Facebook page.

Firefighters remained at 626 Round Hill Road for many hours as bales were removed from the structure and extinguished.

 

