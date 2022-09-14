The cause of a barn blaze Friday in Reading Township was determined to be spontaneous combustion due to green hay being put away and stored in the barn a few weeks ago, according to a post on the United Hook & Ladder Company #33 Facebook page.
Firefighters remained at 626 Round Hill Road for many hours as bales were removed from the structure and extinguished.
No injuries resulted, and damage totaled approximately $400,000, according to United Hook and Ladder Fire Chief Steve Rabine.
Authorities were dispatched at 5:09 p.m., but the emergency call was not completed until 6:58 a.m. Saturday, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES).
A column of smoke was visible from many miles away.
Firefighters were again dispatched to the location at 4:52 p.m. Saturday, when the hay fire rekindled.
That call was completed at 7:31 p.m., according to ACDES.
Hay “will continue to smolder and burn for the next few days,” according to information posted on the Facebook page Saturday at 11:01 p.m.
Bales were stacked to the ceiling in the approximately 300-by-75-foot building, which was “fully involved” in flames when firefighters arrived, Rabine said Friday at the scene a short distance east of Carlisle Pike (Pa. Route 94).
People working at the Lemmon Farm reported the blaze inside a metal-frame building with metal roof and sides, Rabine said.
An excavation machine was called to the scene to help move the bales outside the building, where they could be disassembled and fully extinguished, he said.
About 60 firefighters, 10 fire engines, and 10 tanker trucks were on the scene Friday as the building’s roof and sides began to buckle from the heat, Rabine said. Water from a hydrant in Hampton was being trucked to the scene, he said.
According to ACDES, agencies dispatched to the original call from Adams and nearby counties included the Alpha, Arendtsville, Barlow, Bendersville, Biglerville, Cashtown, Citizens, Dover, Hanover Area, Heidlersburg, Irishtown, Monroe, Nashville, Northeast Adams, Pleasant Hill, Porters, Southeastern Adams, Union, United, Wellsville, West Manchester, and York Springs fire companies as well as Adams Regional, Community Life Team, and Northern York emergency medical personnel, and fire police from across Adams County.
