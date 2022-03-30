The transition to a new waste hauler left many Gettysburg residents without containers for their trash and recyclables Monday and Tuesday.
Former contractor Waste Connections collected receptacles it owns, while new contractor Waste Management (WM) did not immediately provide replacements, Borough Manager Charles Gable said Tuesday.
“We are beyond frustrated and exceptionally displeased with this transition,” Gable wrote Tuesday in an email to WM Public Sector Solutions representative Michelle Deverin.
“I think an apology letter to every single customer of WM is in order,” wrote Gable, who said in an interview he forwarded to WM all emails and phone messages received from residents.
Residents who find themselves without containers may not have realized a receptacle rental fee was included in bills from the previous hauler, Gable said.
Borough residents can either buy their own containers or call WM customer service at 800-593-9529 to arrange to rent containers for $4 per month, Gable said.
WM argues that procedures for replacement of containers were not specifically addressed in the new contract that took effect after WM submitted a slightly lower bid than Waste Connections, Gable said. The borough was legally required to accept the lower bid, he said.
“Whether totes are in the contract or not does not matter to us. WM has an obligation to serve our citizens and so far that is not going well at all,” Gable wrote to Deverin.
Language in the contract reflected wording used for several years as Adams County coordinated waste hauling for numerous municipalities, Gable said.
Late last year, the county opted to cease that service, leaving municipalities to fend for themselves “at the 11th hour,” he said.
There was an indication WM may provide replacements by Friday, but there were “mixed messages,” borough council member Judie Butterfield said Tuesday.
Residents should not have to arrange a new account with WM because the borough turned over a list of Waste Connections customers, Gable said. It is not yet clear whether that transition has occurred “successfully,” he said.
Residents’ complaints have included dissatisfaction with how WM has handled customer service calls, Gable said.
The borough has received a flood of complaints, Gable said.
“No staff can get the business of the borough done as we continue to be inundated with very angry constituents,” he wrote to Deverin.
The borough council was unanimous last month in accepting WM’s bid for a contract that takes effect April 1.
The rate is rising from the previous $18.19 per month to $22.55 per month, according to Gable. Waste Connections’ bid was $24.15, he said.
The contract runs for three years with an option to renew for a fourth, Gable said.
Waste Connections has served the borough for eight years, before which WM was the provider, Gable said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.