A Gettysburg man stands accused of raping an unconscious woman.
Derek Reaver, 28, was arrested Thursday at the Gettysburg Borough Police Department, Chief Robert Glenny said. Reaver was there for an interview, Glenny said.
Reaver was charged with one felony count each of rape of an unconscious person, sexual assault, and aggravated indecent assault, according to a magisterial docket.
Reaver was taken to Adams County Prison, Glenny said.
Unsecured bail was set at $5,000, according to the docket. Unsecured means no money had to be posted, but the accused would be responsible for the full amount should he fail to appear in court or comply with bail conditions.
“Charges stem from a report of Reaver having sexual intercourse with an unconscious victim at a Halloween party in October of 2021 on Long Lane in the borough,” according to a police release.
The docket shows the date of the alleged offense as Oct. 31, 2021.
The woman told police about the alleged incident “promptly,” but charges were not filed until now because of “an extensive investigation,” Glenny said.
Investigators also had to wait for results of evidence analysis by the Pennsylvania State Police lab, Glenny said.
