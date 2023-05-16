A Rubik’s Cube inspired Gettysburg Area Middle School (GAMS) sixth-grader Noah Puckett in his microcontroller design which recently took first place in a Pennsylvania Technology Student Association (TSA) competition.
“I made it easier for children to handle,” Puckett said. “I added brail to it. It should be available to all children, whether you are sighted or visually impaired.”
The device, made from a 3-D printer at home, uses oscillators and sine waves to create sound as well as changes colors using LED lights, said Puckett.
The microcontroller design competitive event called for participants to not only “design and create a working digital device,” but to also “document the development process and demonstrate their product as part of a presentation,” according to the Pennsylvania TSA website. The state conference was held in April.
With this being his first TSA competition, Puckett called it “a really bewildering moment” in front of the judges.
“I was very nervous on stage,” Puckett said. “There were kids across the state in other grades. I did it individually, and others were in teams.”
Puckett realized the judges were there to help students make their projects more successful. They shared some suggestions, such as potentially adding rubber cushioning to his device to protect floors if it gets dropped, he said.
The entire project “took a really long time” to complete, about one to two months, he said.
Throughout the process, Puckett spent “a lot of time brainstorming” with his parents, James and Xingyi Puckett. One challenge he ran into was finding a way to show the inside hardware and change the batteries, but he ultimately decided to use a sliding mechanism like a drawer.
Puckett qualified for the national competition, said Kati Heefner, GAMS TSA advisor, who noted students gave it their all in the competition.
“They are really dedicated,” Heefner said. “They would stay after school three or four times a week. They would ask to stay after school to get things done.”
Other students who competed at the state level included Nate Burnap, Brayden Thompson, Marcus Hurst, Ekin Ozgur, Croix Coscia, Aiden Mahoney, Henry Russell, Noah Puckett, and Aiden Dutrow.
Mahoney and Hurst, also sixth graders, earned eighth place in the state digital video challenge.
It felt good to be recognized “because it’s our first time going there,” said Hurst.
For the challenge, TSA officials asked students to create, shoot, edit, and complete a promotional video at the competition that was under a minute in length, Mahoney said.
“I learned new skills with making videos and leadership,” Mahoney said.
Mahoney and Hurst plan to compete in different events through TSA that allows for more preparation in the future.
“I wish we got it earlier to do than on site,” Hurst said.
Heefner said GAMS students learned many valuable skills at the competition.
“They learned to plan and read a schedule and time management,” Heefner said, adding it’s important for the youngster to develop soft skills.
