A Rubik’s Cube inspired Gettysburg Area Middle School (GAMS) sixth-grader Noah Puckett in his microcontroller design which recently took first place in a Pennsylvania Technology Student Association (TSA) competition.

“I made it easier for children to handle,” Puckett said. “I added brail to it. It should be available to all children, whether you are sighted or visually impaired.”

