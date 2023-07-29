The 160th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg commemoration and Gettysburg Bike Week brought an estimated $45 million economic impact to the area, according to Destination Gettysburg officials.
Destination Gettysburg, the official destination marketing organization for Gettysburg and Adams County, estimated the 12-day span of 160th battle anniversary events, including two re-enactments, generated $30 million and Gettysburg Bike Week brought in $15 million, Tammy Myers, director of partnership, said at a recent Adams County Council of Governments (ACCOG) meeting.
Hotel occupancy June 23 to July 4 averaged 76%, which is a 17% increase over the same time last year, said Myers.
Gettysburg Bike Week, July 6-9, saw an average of 86% in hotel occupancy, which was a 2% increase from 2022, according to Myers.
Carl Whitehill, vice president of Destination Gettysburg, said the economic impact estimates are based on “hotel availability, reported occupancy rates, and historic data.”
Destination Gettysburg receives information from Smith Travel Research (STR), where 17 area hotels shared their reports for “occupancy rates, daily room rates, and overall revenue,” said Whitehill.
The number is not reflective of all Adams County lodging, since there are nonparticipating hotels, bed and breakfasts, and short-term rentals, among other options, Whitehill said.
Lodging is also only one component of data, not including other spending in the area “such as shopping, food and beverage, entertainment, and transportation,” Whitehill said.
“We learn the impact of those categories through an annual report,” he said.
Two re-enactments took place during the 12-day commemoration, including Acts of Valor by the Patriots of the Civil War Association June 23-25, and Gettysburg’s annual re-enactment produced by the Gettysburg Battlefield Preservation Association (GBPA) at the historic Daniel Lady Farm from June 30 to July 2.
The 160th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg re-enactment at the Daniel Lady Farm brought in close to 20,000 visitors and 2,000 reenactors over the three-day period, said Shaun Phiel, GBPA marketing director.
“I think the best part is the benefit the community is going to get from it,” Phiel said.
The 160th battle reenactment was “by far the largest event” the Daniel Lady Farm has seen within the past four years, Phiel said.
Kelly Shue, event coordinator for Gettysburg Bike Week, said she was surprised when hearing the $15 million economic impact estimate for the four-day event.
“It is inspiring that we are having this kind of impact on the local economy,” Shue said. “That is what I wanted. It’s the whole community’s event. If everyone is benefiting from it, it is a win.”
Gettysburg Bike Week saw 18,000 visitors this year with Saturday, July 8 bringing the highest attendance of the four days, Shue said.
“It gives us more fuel to build on the event in years to come,” Shue said. “It is going strong and for the foreseeable future, it will be.”
