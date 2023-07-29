The 160th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg commemoration and Gettysburg Bike Week brought an estimated $45 million economic impact to the area, according to Destination Gettysburg officials.

Destination Gettysburg, the official destination marketing organization for Gettysburg and Adams County, estimated the 12-day span of 160th battle anniversary events, including two re-enactments, generated $30 million and Gettysburg Bike Week brought in $15 million, Tammy Myers, director of partnership, said at a recent Adams County Council of Governments (ACCOG) meeting.

