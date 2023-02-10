Adams County officials will no longer need to sort mail-in ballots by hand.
Commissioners Wednesday approved two agreements with Runbeck Election Services Inc. relating to the purchase of an Agilis Falcon, a ballot sorting machine, at a cost of $205,000, which includes setup and training.
The service agreement provides “an extended warranty and maintenance on the machine and software at a yearly cost of $30,000,” beginning in the second year, officials said.
The machine will print the date and time on every return ballot, verify there is a signature, and check for double ballots submitted in the same envelope, according to Angie Crouse, director of elections and voter registration.
“It scans each ballot, so it is in the system, instead of us hand scanning,” County Administrator Steve Nevada said.
Elections have “taken over a whole new life of their own,” Adams County Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel said, attributing it to mail-in ballots.
Consequently, Phiel said the county needed to make changes since staff have become responsible for opening, hand scanning, and stamping the mail-in ballots.
“We can’t pull in 30 people all the time to do this process when there is equipment that can do it,” Phiel said.
The new machine will be used solely for mail-in ballots.
Before making the decision, officials indicated they checked out other machines and saw the new machine in operation.
“People should know this was vetted very well,” Commissioner Vice Chair Jim Martin said.
Martin also pointed out the importance of maintenance on such a machine.
“Accuracy is the hallmark of this office,” Martin said. “We want the same accuracy. This is going to save us thousands of manual hours.”
The 2022 General Election recorded 10,195 mail-in votes, according to the county website.
In November, Phiel, who served as chair of the county’s board of election, noted voter turnout, recorded at 64.48 percent, was “probably one of the highest for a non-presidential. What I saw all day when I went around the county to polling sites, we knew it was going to be an extremely high non-presidential turnout. There is no doubt this was slightly under a presidential race for us.”
The cost is covered by the Election Integrity Grant Program, said Nevada. In August, the contract was ratified by commissioners for the grant program, allocating $365,842 “for eligible election costs” between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023.
This is the first time the county will receive the funding, officials said. In July, Tom Wolf, who was governor at the time, signed Senate Bill 982, which amended the election code and created new grant funding.
Nevada was not sure if the machine will be here in time for the primary election on May 16.
“It depends on the supply chain,” Nevada said, adding that as soon it is received, it will be utilized.
