Drug residue was allegedly visible on the nose of a man accused of displaying a pistol and causing a disturbance in Abbottstown, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Andrew Grove, 32, of York, was held at Adams County Prison unable to post $20,000 cash bail, according to a magisterial docket.
He was charged with one misdemeanor count each of possessing a controlled substance and disorderly conduct, as well as a summary count of public drunkenness, according to the docket.
Pennsylvania State Police Troopers Alexander Loder and Buddy Meier were dispatched Aug. 1 after authorities received a report of a man allegedly “shouting and waving a pistol around” on West King Street, according to Loder’s affidavit.
Upon arrival at the location, Loder allegedly saw a man “with a black pistol in his hand,” according to the affidavit.
As the troopers approached in their vehicles, the man allegedly “attempted to conceal the pistol in his left pocket,” according to the affidavit.
After the troopers detained the man, “the pistol was retrieved, which was a BB gun,” according to the affidavit.
The man’s driver license identified him as Grove, according to the affidavit. Loder allegedly found “a vape pen with brown liquid and black plastic container with ‘smoke zilla’ written on the top in the man’s pocket,” according to the affidavit.
“Inside the container is a white powder residue. Grove also had the white powder on his nose and around his nostril,” according to the affidavit.
“Grove related he has been up for 3 straight days and was trying to get back home,” according to the affidavit.
He allegedly “admitted to walking on the roadway and yelling for his friend” and “informed us that he had active warrants,” according to the affidavit.
