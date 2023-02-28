Marketing Director Linda Wellborn is often asked if the Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg are closing.
“No, but we are going to look different,” Wellborn said is her common response to the question.
Wellborn, who spoke Thursday at the Adams County Council of Governments’ (ACCOG) meeting, alluded to the outlets becoming “more of a lifestyle center.”
“There will be more than shopping on the property,” said Wellborn, who also serves as the general manager. “We are extremely excited about that.”
While Wellborn could not reveal the details just yet, she did share how the outlets have evolved since the pandemic.
“New businesses have joined us that may have never thought of opening in a shopping center pre-pandemic, like Fly By Night Trading Company, Chicken Hill Distillery, Generations of Furniture, Purple Piggy Toys & Gifts and most recently Wandering Hare Bookstore,” Wellborn said. “We will be welcoming The Primitive Daughter and Bantam Coffee Roasters this spring, with some exciting additions to follow soon after.”
The food court has all spots once again filled with two new businesses, a sweet treat shop called Dough & Arrows and an Italian food option, Blessing Pizza, she said.
“This is not only great news for our local shoppers but to the hundreds and hundreds of buses that we host annually,” she said.
Wellborn spoke of how the Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg were not immune to the impact of the pandemic from seeing a major decrease in bus groups to some stores closing.
The outlets sell food court meal vouchers to groups “at an affordable price, offering a convenient and delicious addition to their Gettysburg itineraries,” Wellborn said.
Wellborn offered a simple glimpse on the impact that bus groups have at the outlets.
The outlets went from nearly 700 buses arriving at the food court in 2019 to five buses in 2020, she said.
There were 51 buses in 2021 and then “hundreds and hundreds in 2022,” Wellborn said.
“I think everyone has a memory, no matter how small, of an instance that made them believe that things were going to be okay as we made our way out of the worst of the pandemic,” Wellborn said. “For me, as silly as it may sound, it was when bus business returned to Gettysburg.”
During the pandemic, the outlets closed March 21, 2020 “with the exception of a few essential tenants” and then reopened May 22, 2020, according to Wellborn.
“Retail, like many industries, was hit hard and needed to reorganize to stay afloat or close,” Wellborn said. “Some of our stores closed, and then a few more.”
Throughout the pandemic, Wellborn said the outlets worked to transform its connection with the community by inviting the public to walk their pets and ride their bikes on the property, in addition to hosting drive-in movies behind the food court to bring people “safely together to make fun memories.”
Arendtsville Mayor David Laughman asked about the mechanics behind a business closing at the outlets.
Many businesses have closed for different reasons, according to Wellborn.
DressBarn closed its doors after moving its business online, she said.
The Gap Outlet had “incredible sales” in Gettysburg, but the company chose to keep its York location instead since it served a bigger population, according to Wellborn.
Another question came up about whether the outlets work to attract people attending conferences in Gettysburg.
Wellborn said she partners with hotels ahead of time and offers welcome bags when they arrive. She also gives out coupon books for the stores and assists with prizes at some of the conferences, she said.
ACCOG is a collaborative network including officials from multiple facets of government that comes together monthly to discuss local issues.
