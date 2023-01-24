A person accused of attempted homicide in York County was arrested after a “standoff” Wednesday night, Conewago Township Police Chief Gary Baumgardner said.
The person “ultimately gave up without incident” after the hours-long incident at a residence in the 300 block of Third Street near McSherrystown, Baumgardner said.
An exchange of text messages allegedly preceded a fight in the area near the residence, after which the person allegedly wanted in York County ran into the residence, Baumgardner said.
Numerous agencies assisted Conewago police as the standoff unfolded, including the Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team and officers from the Eastern Adams Regional, Littlestown, and McSherrystown police departments of Adams County, and the Hanover and Penn Township police departments of York County, Baumgardner said.
Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services fire police officers, who control traffic, were dispatched to the location at 7:31 p.m. and remained on the scene until 12:04 a.m., according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services.
Further charges may result from the incident on Wednesday, for which Conewago Patrolman Kyle Freeman is the investigating officer, Baumgardner said.
Auston Blische of Hanover was charged with one felony count each of attempted criminal homicide, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, and carrying a firearm without a license; two felony counts of aggravated assault; and one misdemeanor count each of reckless endangerment and simple assault, according to a York County magisterial docket.
Blische, 17, was held without bail at York County Prison on grounds that “no combination of bail conditions can assure public safety,” according to the docket, which listed Jan. 15 as the date of the alleged offenses.
