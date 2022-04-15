A Conewago Township man died and a Hanover man was held without bail after a shooting Thursday afternoon.
Michael Deyton, 42, died at WellSpan York Hospital after he "had reportedly been involved in an altercation with another individual when the shooting occurred outside his home Thursday in the 600 block of Linden Avenue,” according to a news release issued by the York County Coroner’s Office.
Nicholas Nazario, 39, of Hanover was charged in connection with the incident, according to Conewago Township Police Chief Gary Baumgardner.
Bail was denied for Nazario, who was held at Adams County Prison on charges of criminal homicide, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, carrying a firearm without a license, and tampering with evidence, according to a magisterial docket.
Deyton was pronounced dead at 6:44 p.m. Thursday at WellSpan York Hospital, and an autopsy was planned today, Friday, at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, according to the coroner’s release.
Authorities were dispatched about 4:45 p.m. to the scene just east of McSherrystown on the eastern edge of Adams County.
On its Facebook page Friday afternoon, the Conewago Township Police Department thanked the McSherrystown, West Manheim, Pennsylvania State police departments for their assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.