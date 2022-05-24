Adams County Commissioner Marty Qually’s name will appear on the November General Election ballot as the Democratic candidate for the 91st District State House seat after he received 811 write-in votes in the primary, according to officials.
He only needed 300 write-in votes to gain a spot on the fall ballot, officials said.
Qually will once again face state Rep. Dan Moul, a Republican who ran unopposed in the primary election obtaining 8,972 Republican votes, according to election results. In November 2018 Qually challenged Moul, who won the election for the 91st District seat with 15,891 votes against Qually, who received 9,279 votes.
The write-in campaign started 10 days before the primary election when a draft opinion was recently leaked suggesting the Supreme Court could overturn Roe v. Wade, Qually claimed.
“We are a country founded on freedom. Body autonomy is the basis of all our freedoms,” Qually said. “I will not sit on the sidelines as half of our population is denied that freedom.”
Qually thanked his supporters and noted this race differed from his previous run against Moul.
“This race was about friends telling friends telling friends to get out and vote. I’m still stunned and humbled by how fast this all happened,” Qually said, adding that the race was “too important for the incumbent to get a free ride.”
Qually alleged Moul will take away women’s rights in Adams County.
“This race will not be easy,” Qually said. “This is going to be a David versus Goliath election, but I believe our community is worth fighting for, no matter the odds. Sixteen years with few results isn’t good enough for our community. Sixteen years of voting against women is enough. At this point, Moul listens to party leadership and big money lobbyists, more than residents.”
Effective May 11, Qually stepped down from the Adams County Board of Elections “in full and transparent disclosure of a coordinated write-in campaign for the May 17th primary election” for the 91st District seat, according to the commissioners’ May 19 meeting agenda. Adams County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Michael George appointed Vickie Corbett to serve in Qually’s position on the Board of Elections during the primary election, according to a May 12 court order.
Qually is currently in this third term as Adams County commissioner.
Qually has previous experience as an administrator and grant writer for eight years in the City of Frederick and as an auditor at the county courthouse. He also served on the Gettysburg Borough Council. He also serves on the boards of the South Central Community Action Programs (SCCAP), the Adams Economic Alliance, and Penn State Extension.
“I will always put the concerns of county residents first. If any resident has a concern or wants to discuss any issues, just give me a call,” Qually said. “I work for you now and if elected to the State House, I will continue to work with Adams County residents first, last, and every time in between.”
