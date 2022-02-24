Fairfield Borough Council welcomed resident input as development and infrastructure requests were brought to attention Tuesday.
Her first time speaking to the council at public comment, resident Kelli Maze of West Main Street expressed frustration at the lack of grocery and gas station options in Fairfield.
“I know this town has a lot of retired people who depend on those services, and it concerns me that we don’t have them,” she said.
Although “extremely enchanted by the quaint little town,” when she moved to Fairfield in 2013, Maze has now become concerned with lack of economic development.
Coming from Frederick County, Md., Maze said she was used to a more populated area with economic development liaisons.
“There’s just a whole bunch of little things I think to make it a little better, and that’s all you need, a little better,” Maze said.
Council President Patricia Smith noted it has been an ongoing frustration faced by the town.
“You really do run into roadblocks when you’re dealing with private property, there’s only so much we can do,” she said.
Maze also brought up issues regarding infrastructure at the end of Stevens Street, noting water that freezes on the roadway.
Borough Solicitor Matthew Battersby recommended having the storm drain culvert at Stevens Street checked out by the borough engineer to determine whether its location is in the borough or Hamiltonban Township.
New business and roadway infrastructure often involve a considerable amount of red tape, councilmember Nate McNeill said. The council also observed Fairfield does not necessarily have extra land to bring in businesses.
“There’s a lot to be said for citizens pulling together and making their voices be heard,” said Sally Thomas, council member.
Maze said she had no problem being a squeaky wheel with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT.)
Maze also noted for a town practically made for winter with Ski Liberty, “It’s the only town I’ve ever been in that doesn’t have holiday decorations,” she said.
As always, the council welcomes community input and thanked Maze for bringing the topics to their attention.
In other business, patrons of the community cluster mailbox won’t have to scrounge in the dark anymore with the approval of a new solar lamppost.
The community cluster mailbox, located at Fourth and East Main streets, provides free mail delivery for several borough locations including Water, Main and Centennial streets. The back of the area was found to be so poorly lit that flashlights were needed after hours to find boxes.
The total installation price of the Everest Solar Lamppost by Hull’s Electric Service is $711, according to Councilmember Dean Thomas.
It was also noted, the borough’s annual Civil War Trails sponsorship was renewed.
Fairfield’s Civil War Trails site is marked at the Mansion House 1757 and provides visitors a glimpse into history as a part of over 1,400 historic stops across six states.
A letter to the council was received from Civil War Trails Executive Director Drew Gruber. In the past year, the organization improved its system of wayfinding signs as well as updated interpretative signs. Civil War Trails has also welcomed four news sites in Pennsylvania.
The borough pays $200 yearly as a member of Civil War Trails.
The purchase of a new truck cargo carrier and ramp was approved, contingent on maintenance department confirmation that it is the right size. The carrier was determined to be the best value at $420 including free shipping from Discount Ramps. The potential carrier is aluminum and is approximately 24 inches in size.
The Pippinfest Committee seeks members who will hit the ground running for this September’s festivities. Those interested in being part of Fairfield’s largest apple celebration and street festival can contact Sally Thomas at mckessonhouse@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.