Just as they did a year ago, Mount Joy Township supervisors split 3-2 Tuesday to retain Solicitor Susan Smith.
In the minority, both this year and last, were Christine Demas and Todd McCauslin, who joined several audience members in decrying legal expenses during 2022 and alleging Smith was not helpful to residents who opposed a large-scale solar energy project.
“You can kiss your re-election goodbye,” McCauslin said after Bernie Mazer, Terry Scholle, and Gil Clark voted to keep Smith on as the township’s attorney.
Clark said he did not plan to run for re-election.
McCauslin and Demas claimed Mazer promised them that Clark, whom the other supervisors appointed to the board in August after Judy Morley resigned, would vote against Smith.
“We just got back-stabbed,” McCauslin claimed, adding that he felt he was dealing with “Judas and Pontius Pilate.”
McCauslin said he and Demas would not have voted for Clark in August if they had known he would support Smith.
Clark said he was asked to join the board because of his previous eight years of service as a supervisor, and that Mazer had brought up nothing about his positions on issues.
After the meeting, Mazer limited his comments on the matter to “there was no quid pro quo.”
Before the Smith decision, Demas and McCauslin joined in a unanimous vote to retain Mazer as the board’s chair.
McCauslin moved Demas be elected vice chair, replacing Scholle, but the motion died for lack of a second, and Scholle was re-elected by a vote of 3-2.
When Scholle moved to retain Smith, members of the audience, which totaled approximately a dozen, cried out “no” and “you’re kidding.”
Smith’s hourly rate is in line with a countywide average of about $150 and that total legal expenses were high because of litigation involving the Brookview Solar project and other issues, Scholle said.
Scholle said he and Mazer voted against the Brookview plan, which would place thousands of solar panels on hundreds of acres, and that they were not yet on the board when the ordinance setting rules for solar plants was adopted. The supervisors have updated the ordinance since then, but projects remain under the control of ordinances in place when they were submitted.
McCauslin pointed to a later vote in favor of a subsequent phase of Brookview. Scholle said state law requires townships approve plans that meet requirements set by ordinances.
Scholle was reluctant to seek a new attorney while litigation continues, saying “we don’t want to change horses in the middle of the stream.” He did say he would consider a change when the litigation is complete.
And, because litigation arose from a 2-2 vote by the supervisors concerning Brookview, Scholle said Smith had to “stay in the middle” rather than advocating for residents who oppose the project.
Scholle, who represents the township on the Adams County Council of Governments, said he has heard nothing but positive comments about Smith from other local municipal officials.
As for Clark, “I don’t want one damn solar panel,” he said, and there are things about Smith that “irritate” him, “but I don’t think anybody knows the law better than she does” and “I think we’ll live one more year with Susan Smith.”
Demas rejected concerns about switching lawyers, saying there is “nothing that unique” about Smith, who Demas claimed is “not trusted” by residents.
‘Sleeping giant’
Several residents spoke against Smith during the meeting’s public comment portion.
Tom Newhart questioned the number of hours billed by Smith, saying she does not need to attend every meeting.
“She has found a home here and is billing us for it,” he claimed.
Newhart claimed Smith has created a situation in which residents opposing Brookview not only have to oppose a huge corporation but must fight against the township as well.
“It looks more like the township serves at the behest of the solicitor” than vice versa, he charged.
“The solar situation woke a sleeping giant in our community,” resident Sandra Yerger said, referring to increased involvement by citizens.
“We want change,” she said.
“The current solicitor represents the old way of thinking,” Steven Yerger said.
The community’s desire for change was reflected by Demas and McCauslin’s election victory in 2021, when former supervisor Chair John Gormont was unseated. Yerger said.
The supervisors received “several emails” from residents asking that Smith be replaced, Mazer claimed.
Despite claims she attends all meetings, Smith was not present during Tuesday’s annual reorganization meeting, which lasted about 65 minutes.
In other business:
• Mazer pledged three council workshop sessions devoted to the budget will be spread throughout the year to provide opportunities for review and discussion. As chair, Mazer declined Demas’ call for appointment of council committees to oversee various issues, though he said he was not opposed to ad hoc committees on an as-needed basis.
• The supervisors thanked Charles Grim for his service on the township planning commission but did not re-appoint him amid concerns about his availability for meetings. A successor is being sought to fill a term that runs until the end of 2026.
• Voting unanimously, the supervisors approved a series of motions reappointing township employees to their posts but delayed a vote on salaries until an executive session can be scheduled to discuss employees’ performance in private, as is allowed by state law.
