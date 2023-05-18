A resident gave Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) Board members “a short tutorial” on where the district “can cut fat and lots of it” from its budget.
In looking at the past audit, Bob Stilwell spoke during the public budget hearing Monday about expenditures totaling $2.4 million in 17 line items, including $784,000 in special programs and $604,000 in GASD regular programs that could have been cut from the budget since that money was not spent.
“Now, you might be thinking that this is just an anomaly, that most years are not like that. But you’d be wrong,” Stilwell said. “This is a GASD habit.”
Stilwell said looking through past audits he discovered unspent funds throughout the last couple of years. He asked when the school board will “grow a backbone and accept its role as oversight authority” of GASD administrators.
“(Jason) Perrin works for you, not the other way around as you seem to believe,” Stilwell said. “And you work for the taxpayers. Start acting like it.”
GASD officials provided another budget presentation during Monday’s hearing.
School board member Michelle Smyers asked GASD Business Manager Belinda Wallen what is left for the board to “touch” of the entire budget.
The board has less than 2 percent to move around in the budget, which has $72.7 in revenues and $73.4 in expenditures, said Wallen.
The proposed budget approved earlier this month includes no tax increase.
GASD revenues included $47.2 million in local sources, $21.1 million in state sources, and $979,000 in federal sources, Wallen said.
It is “a status quo” budget without any new positions, said Wallen.
With the transfer of employees to the Adams County Technical Institute, Wallen said there are 11 positions coming out of the budget. In expenses, salaries and wages were $25.8 million, while employee benefits were $18.9 million, according to Wallen.
School board member Al Moyer thanked Wallen for “budgeting conservatively.” Moyer said it made “a lot of sense” to him for the district to only include 50 percent of what the new governor is proposing in his budget.
In April, Wallen presented budget variables showing an approximate $3 million hike in costs for next year. Most of the increase came from a $1.1 million spike in medical insurance and the health savings account and a $658,000 jump in transportation, she said.
The budget also included approximately $266,461 in local revenue based on two housing projects, one at Amblebrook and another at Herrs Ridge, Wallen said.
Wallen said 50 percent of 100 houses at Amblebrook with a $427,800 average assessment in Straban Township would bring in $240,828, while 50 percent of 45 houses at Herrs Ridge with a $400,000 average assessment in Cumberland Township would equate to $101,330.
Wallen said she plans to incorporate a county assessment update before the next board meeting on June 5. That is the same meeting the school board anticipates budget adoption, officials said.
