Adams County’s voter turnout Tuesday “was slightly under that of a presidential race,” with 64.24 percent of registered voters casting ballots, according to Adams County Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel.
“It’s probably one of the highest for a non-presidential,” said Phiel, who also serves as the chair of the county’s board of elections. “What I saw all day when I went around the county to polling sites, we knew it was going to be an extremely high non-presidential turnout. There is no doubt this was slightly under a presidential race for us.”
Past presidential races have garnered around 70 percent for voter turnout, Phiel said.
In 2018, Adams County recorded a voter turnout of 58.41 percent for a midterm election, which was noted as the highest for a non-presidential election at the time, according to Gettysburg Times archives.
From “the beautiful weather” to fundamental issues raised, Phiel said the higher turnout was prompted from the issue of Roe vs. Wade and contested races for governor, the senate, and locally, the 91st District.
These races “showed there was a lot of concern, probably a lot of frustration, and a lot of passion, and the turnout reinforced that,” Phiel said.
Phiel, who visited polling sites, said some precincts experienced lines when they opened Tuesday morning and later subsided, while others stayed constant throughout the day.
“None of the lines were extremely long,” Phiel said. “Everyone was very patient.”
Phiel noted there were “no major issues” throughout the day with everyone conducting themselves “very well.”
Election officials saw an increase in voter turnout since the primary election this past spring, which was recorded at 40.05 percent.
About 11,200 mail-in absentee ballots were sent out for the General Election, and 10,300 were returned, according to Phiel.
Mail-in absentee ballots had to be returned by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Phiel.
The voter turnout also includes the mail-in ballots.
Phiel said they have a great team who helped make Election Day run smoothly in Adams County.
“We are fortunate in Adams County we have a very good group of dedicated folks. That starts with the staff at the election’s office and staff at the courthouse,” Phiel said. “I want to give credit to our election’s staff, our general staff who are now required to help, and all the poll workers that make elections in Adams County as seamless as they are.”
Republican Mehmet Oz captured Adams County votes in the contested Senate race with 28,981 votes. Democrat John Fetterman recorded 15,978 votes in Adams, according to election results Tuesday. Statewide Oz had captured 48.4 percent of the vote recorded by press time, with Fetterman slightly ahead at 49.2 percent. The race was deemed to close to call at the time.
In the gubernatorial race, Sen. Doug Mastriano, who represents Adams County in the 33rd District, along with running mate Carrie Lewis DelRosso, took Adams County with 26,762 votes. Josh Shapiro, Democrat, with running mate Austin Davis, tallied some 18,709 votes. Shapiro offered at victory speech about 11:30 p.m., while Mastriano was not able to be reached for comment. At midnight, Shapiro had rallied 54.52 percent to Mastriano’s 43.64 percent
An unusual number of college students drove strong turnout at the Gettysburg Precinct 2 polling place, Election Judge Ed Riggs said.
About 470 ballots had been cast by 3:50 p.m., compared to 280 for the entire day during the most recent primary election, he said.
A steady stream of voters was punctuated by “waves” of students as class periods ended, Riggs said. The polling place was in the Gettysburg College union building on Lincoln Avenue.
Many students were excited first-time voters, including some who were dismayed to discover they were registered at home rather than in Gettysburg, Riggs said. At least two dozen students cast provisional ballots to be reviewed later, he said.
Perhaps the most excited voter was a non-student who recently gained his United States citizenship.
“He was just beaming because he got to vote,” and “we gave him a little round of applause,” Riggs said.
Turnout was also heavy at the Union Township polling place near Littlestown, where 737 votes had been cast by 2:50 p.m.
Approximately 100 voters per hour cast ballots between 7 a.m. and noon, with a line often extending into the parking lot at the Littlestown Chapel on Bollinger Road, Election Judge Vicki Worley said.
“We usually don’t have this many” for a non-presidential election, she said.
Final totals for the two most recent elections were about 400, Worley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.