Adams County’s voter turnout Tuesday “was slightly under that of a presidential race,” with 64.24 percent of registered voters casting ballots, according to Adams County Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel.

“It’s probably one of the highest for a non-presidential,” said Phiel, who also serves as the chair of the county’s board of elections. “What I saw all day when I went around the county to polling sites, we knew it was going to be an extremely high non-presidential turnout. There is no doubt this was slightly under a presidential race for us.”

