To stop feral cats from spreading disease and multiplying, the Adams County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ACSPCA) is rolling out a grant with Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Utah to cover the costs of Trap, Neuter, and Return (TNR), according to an ACSPCA official.

Starting Jan. 1, the ACSPCA plans to fix 50 cats for free each month through the grant program, said Abby Avery, ACSPCA director and humane officer.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

