To stop feral cats from spreading disease and multiplying, the Adams County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ACSPCA) is rolling out a grant with Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Utah to cover the costs of Trap, Neuter, and Return (TNR), according to an ACSPCA official.
Starting Jan. 1, the ACSPCA plans to fix 50 cats for free each month through the grant program, said Abby Avery, ACSPCA director and humane officer.
“The biggest thing is to stop them from multiplying,” Avery said.
Avery said individuals must live in Adams County to qualify for the grant. Those interested should give Avery a call at 717-334-8876, ext. 22, to set up an appointment.
To get fixed, Avery said kittens must be at least eight weeks old and weigh a minimum of two pounds.
“It’s better to get them younger before they multiply,” Avery said.
For those who may not qualify, the ACSPCA offers TNR for $45. The cost covers the male or female cat getting fixed as well as receiving rabies and distemper shots.
“The left ear will be tipped off to show it has been fixed and vaccinated,” Avery said.
The outside cats must be brought in a trap to the appointment to qualify for the TNR grant.
The ACSPCA rents out humane traps for $5 a week to assist in catching feral cats, Avery said. The cost is due to “wear and tear” since they are expensive at about $100 each, she said.
“We try to get as much use out of them as we can,” Avery added. “We rent them out for other nuisance animals.”
Residents are responsible for trapping feral cats by themselves and bringing them for their scheduled appointments, according to Avery.
“The whole point of the grant is to stop euthanizing healthy feral cats,” Avery said. “They do serve a purpose with rodents.”
Cats have lived outside for thousands of years, Avery said, adding that they are “fine” in colder months with their winter fur coat.
“It’s not like a chained dog outside,” she said. “They can run and hide and get into locations you don’t know about.”
While the ACSPCA has offered TNR, Avery said the grant will help reach more in the community.
“It’s not a perfect plan, but it’s better than not doing anything and letting them multiply,” Avery said.
Avery has heard of people dumping cats on different properties, especially farms, she said, calling it “very old school.”
“It is against the law to dump animals,” Avery said. “If someone gets caught, they will be charged. It is abandonment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.