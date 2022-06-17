Replacement of the Gettysburg Tour Center facility at 778 Baltimore St. moved closer to reality Monday.
For demolition of the existing building and construction of a new one, Gettysburg Borough Council members unanimously granted a “certificate of appropriateness” (COA) required for projects in the historic district.
The council acted on the favorable recommendation of the borough Historic Architectural Review Board (HARB), which reviewed the concept May 18.
The proposal includes a 4,500-square-foot, two-story structure built on the footprint of the current single-story facility, which lacks a foundation and is deteriorating with age, Tour Center President Max Felty said last month.
The proposed structure would provide a more welcoming environment for bus tour customers, enhanced disability access, and “a nice visual as you’re coming into town,” he said. The location is on Gettysburg’s southern edge.
Additional regulatory steps remain, but Felty said construction may be complete by next spring.
The council meeting’s agenda listed Christopher Urban and Elijah Dolly as Felty’s co-applicants.
New lodging rules?
The council took a unanimous step toward changing borough regulations for short-term “vacation rentals” such as those arranged online via Airbnb and clarifying rules for bed-and-breakfasts and inns.
Members directed borough staffers to draft an ordinance amendment for a future vote.
One change would limit vacation rentals to one per property. During the meeting’s public comment period, Susan Cipperly said the change would be more effective in preserving traditional residential leases if it were extended to the R-2 moderate density zoning district.
The amendment would also “clarify the difference” between inns and bed-and-breakfasts, including “requiring inn operators to live in Gettysburg or have full-time staff presence.”
Otherwise, with many rentals arranged online by distant owners, “for all practical purposes there is no responsible person” to handle guest concerns or emergencies, council President Wesley Heyser said.
Also Monday, council members unanimously:
• Granted COAs for other projects and applicants as recommended by HARB: 205 S. Stratton St., Daniel and Shannon Small, replace windows; 139 Carlisle St., Annsan Partnership, KPI Technology, replace roof; 143 Carlisle St., Annsan Partnership, KPI Technology, replace roof, use wood siding from rear to replace deteriorated front façade, install new wood siding at rear; 45 W. High St., Robert Thaeler, Adams County, replace roof.
• Appointed Paul Witt to fill the unexpired term of James McCabe, who resigned from HARB. The term ends in August 2024. It will be advantageous for “a long-term operator in the historic district” to serve on HARB, Heyser said. Witt’s family operates hotels on Steinwehr Avenue.
• Named Darren Glass to the borough zoning hearing board. He is to fill the term of Larry Weikert, who resigned. The term ends in January 2025.
