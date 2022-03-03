Cast members of Gettysburg Area High School’s musical are excited for opening night Friday, even though when the curtain rises the audience may not believe them.
The dark comedy. “The Addams Family,” opens at 7 p.m., Friday in the school’s recently-renovated auditorium. The production is a far cry from the school’s pre-COVID production of “Legally Blonde,” which featured bright colors and cheery characters.
Senior Leah Bordatto, a stage veteran, is accustomed to playing more lively characters but has jumped deep into her role as the emotionless Morticia Addams.
“I cross my arms, have good posture and keep a low tone in my voice,” she said of her transformation.
Bordatto, junior Connor Peterman (Gomez Addams) and freshman Tessa Trax (Wednesday Addams) have resumes full of theater experiences. The family’s kooky Uncle Fester is portrayed by a fast-rising newcomer, senior Zebulon Deardorff.
“Of all the musicals I could have ever performed in, I think this is the role I just belong to,” Deardorff said.
Deardorff began singing six months ago but his peers said audiences will be fooled by his lack of experience.
“I have noticed so much improvement from him since we began,” Bordatto said. “You can tell he has worked so hard.”
She also believes the role is perfect for her friend’s first production.
“When Zeb auditioned, I didn’t know what Zeb was going to get,” Bordotto said. “When we got the cast list, I was like ‘that’s perfect, Zeb is the perfect Fester.’”
Some play Fester as an old man, Deardoff said, but he chose to be “crazy and impulsive.”
“You will see me doing twirls and jumps,” he said.
Freedom of expression is what draws many, including Trax, to the stage.
“I like that people are expecting certain characters but the actor can put their own spin on it,” Trax said.
Peterman played law student Emmett in “Legally Blonde,” a character much more stoic than Gomez Addams.
“He’s not a serious character, he is supposed to be funny,” Peterman said of Gomez.
“The Addams Family” rehearsals began in December, giving the cast three months to gel as a family.
“We are high schoolers. There is a lot of petty drama usually, but I feel the cast is all here for a reason this year,” Peterman said.
In addition to perfecting their roles, “The Addams Family” cast has learned to keep their regular lives off-stage.
“When that curtains open, it doesn’t matter who you were 20 minutes ago or an hour ago,” Peterman said. “It just matters who you are on the stage at that time.”
Bordatto hopes the community fills the auditorium during the show’s performances, which are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, plus a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday.
“This is the most prepared we have ever been for a show. I think that comes with the heightened appreciation from not getting to do a show last year,” Bordatto said. “We put in a lot more work this year, I believe it is really paying off.”
