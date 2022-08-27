Gettysburg Regional Airport (GRA) will receive another Federal Aviation administration (FAA) grant for airport infrastructure improvements, according to a Thursday announcement by Congressman John Joyce.

The $650,000 grant will allow the airport’s owner, the Susquehanna Area Regional Airport Authority (SARAA), “to construct an apron for both arriving and departing aircraft,” according to Joyce.

Contact Michael Cooper-White at mcooper-white@outlook.com.

