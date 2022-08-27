Gettysburg Regional Airport (GRA) will receive another Federal Aviation administration (FAA) grant for airport infrastructure improvements, according to a Thursday announcement by Congressman John Joyce.
The $650,000 grant will allow the airport’s owner, the Susquehanna Area Regional Airport Authority (SARAA), “to construct an apron for both arriving and departing aircraft,” according to Joyce.
“This new airport apron will enhance the quality of services that GRA and SARAA can provide to the Adams County Community,” said Joyce. It is anticipated the work will occur in 2023.
“Supporting our region’s critical infrastructure is one of my top priorities in Congress, and I look forward to seeing more and more airplanes flying to and from Gettysburg,” he said.
According to the FAA, funding for Airport Improvement Program (AIP) grants is not generated by general tax revenues.
Rather, grants such as the one Joyce announced, “are drawn from the Airport and Airway Trust fund, which is supported by user fees, fuel taxes, and other similar revenue sources,” according to the website, www.faa.gov/airports/aip.
The AIP grants for small airports provide 90 to 95 percent of project funding, with the remainder coming from the airport owner or state aviation funds.
SARAA, which also owns and operates Harrisburg International, Capital City, and Franklin County (Chambersburg) airports, receives additional funding for improvement projects from Pennsylvania sources.
The Pennsylvania Aviation Development Fund is also provided by airport users through taxes on jet fuel, not general tax revenues. Grants typically cover 50 percent of the non-federal portion.
While two of SARAA’s airports are in Adams and Franklin counties, neither jurisdiction is represented on its board of directors. The airport authority has directors from Cumberland, Dauphin and York counties, the cities of Harrisburg and York, and Fairview and Lower Swatara townships.
Work utilizing a previous $900,000 AIP has taken place on airport grounds this summer.
The 2022 project involved storm water management measures, including draining a pond near the main hangar and installing pipes and ditches on the north side of the sole east-west runway.
Since some of the work was near the runway, the airport was closed to all aircraft except helicopters for 10 days in June.
The 2022 and 2023 projects are Phases 4 and 5 of a multi-year project to enhance Adams County’s only publicly owned airport.
Previous work included repaving the 3100-foot runway, installing runway lights and a perimeter security fence.
Two privately owned new hangars have been constructed in recent years, with SARAA extending long-term land leases.
Future developments envisioned by SARAA include a new small terminal building, fuel service area, and parallel taxiway. Currently, landing aircraft have to reverse course and taxi back on the runway.
Also slated for installation at an unspecified future time is an automatic weather reporting system, which provides pilots with information about surface winds, altimeter setting and sky conditions.
Improvements in the aging main hangar have been made by tenant Dan Blouch, who operates an aircraft maintenance business.
Blouch provides meeting space for the Experimental Aircraft Association’s (EAA) local Chapter 1041, the “Gettysburg Barnstormers.”
Blouch also revived the self-service fuel system, which SARAA had ceased to operate for several years.
The pilots’ and airplane enthusiasts’ group will hold its fall fly-in and drive-in breakfast at the field the mornings of Sept. 24 and 25. Proceeds support youth interested in aviation.
